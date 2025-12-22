Hilary Swank Soured Her Reputation With A Single Shady Comment

Oscar-winner Hilary Swank found herself in hot water after getting into a heated spat with the mother of two terminally ill children at an airport in December 2025. The mother was allegedly on a Make-A-Wish trip to Disneyland with her two sons when Swank snapped at her over an alleged photo that the mother claims she did not take.

Jada Bafus revealed that while at LAX with her young sons, Mason and Jack, who both have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, she ran into the "Yellowjackets" star, who was at the airport with her twin toddlers. Bufus explained that she was starstruck when she initially spotted the celeb, but that excitement soon turned to shock when Swank thought Bufus had taken a picture of her children. Bufus said she only took out her phone to contact her husband. "At baggage claim, I was walking next to Hilary Swank. And I did a double take on her because it's Hilary Swank and I am a fan of her movies and stuff," Bufus told the Daily Mail. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she revealed what the star said to her.

"You got what you needed? Get what you came for? Enjoy that picture," Swank allegedly snapped at the young mom, per the Daily Mail. According to Bufus, Swank then walked off in a huff, ending the awkward encounter. Bufus also revealed that while she was bothered by the encounter, she could still see the humor in it. "It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son's Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn't have known," she told the Daily Mail. "I thought it was a little comical."