Hilary Swank Soured Her Reputation With A Single Shady Comment
Oscar-winner Hilary Swank found herself in hot water after getting into a heated spat with the mother of two terminally ill children at an airport in December 2025. The mother was allegedly on a Make-A-Wish trip to Disneyland with her two sons when Swank snapped at her over an alleged photo that the mother claims she did not take.
Jada Bafus revealed that while at LAX with her young sons, Mason and Jack, who both have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, she ran into the "Yellowjackets" star, who was at the airport with her twin toddlers. Bufus explained that she was starstruck when she initially spotted the celeb, but that excitement soon turned to shock when Swank thought Bufus had taken a picture of her children. Bufus said she only took out her phone to contact her husband. "At baggage claim, I was walking next to Hilary Swank. And I did a double take on her because it's Hilary Swank and I am a fan of her movies and stuff," Bufus told the Daily Mail. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she revealed what the star said to her.
"You got what you needed? Get what you came for? Enjoy that picture," Swank allegedly snapped at the young mom, per the Daily Mail. According to Bufus, Swank then walked off in a huff, ending the awkward encounter. Bufus also revealed that while she was bothered by the encounter, she could still see the humor in it. "It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son's Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn't have known," she told the Daily Mail. "I thought it was a little comical."
Swank made peace with the fellow mom
After iconic actor Hilary Swank barked at her, Jada Bafus vented about the situation on Instagram. But while critical of Swank's actions, Bufus still sympathized with the "Million Dollar Baby" star. Bufus explained how she understood the difficulties of being a parent navigating the Los Angeles International Airport, and that Swank was protecting her family. "We just don't know what others are going through and I was just a stressed mom trying to navigate LAX," Bufus told the Daily Mail.
After Bufus told her story online, Swank reportedly sent the mom a private message apologizing for her actions, and stated that she was just worried about her children's faces being exposed by a photograph. "We both apologized to each other," Bufus exclusively told Page Six, before telling the outlet that Swank had experience coping with loving someone with the terminal illness her sons were diagnosed with, building an unexpected bond between the two women.
"She also took the time to learn about our family," Bufus revealed. "It turns out that she has a personal connection with the disease, so she was able to have a connection with me." Bufus also explained to Page Six that she believed she and Swank were both upset by each other because they were both intent on protecting their own children, and it was ultimately a misunderstanding. What started as a heated exchange between a celebrity and a civilian may have turned into a friendship between two mothers, who aren't actually that much different from each other at the end of the day.