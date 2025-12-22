Affair Rumors That Will Haunt Sarah Palin Forever

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin is an awkward politician with a lot of controversies during her career in politics. Among other scandals, Palin has found herself plagued by rumors of sordid affairs, and each is just as shocking as the next.

In an unofficial biography of Palin's life by Joe McGinniss titled "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin," the one-time Vice Presidential nominee was accused of engaging in a liaison with former basketball player Glen Rice for just one single night. According to the biography, Palin encountered Rice when she was working as a sportscaster for a local station in Anchorage, Alaska. The book also states that the former athlete corroborated claims of the steamy encounter.

However, Todd Palin, ex-husband of the republican politician, was outraged by the account of events in McGinniss' book. Through SarahPAC's Rebecca Mansour, Todd declared that not only is McGinniss spreading lies about his wife, but he's also harassing his entire family. "This is a man who has been relentlessly stalking my family to the point of moving in right next door to us to harass us and spy on us to satisfy his creepy obsession with my wife," Todd stated. Regarding the fact that he did indeed move into the house next door to the Palins, McGinniss told NBC's "Today Show," "I think I was as fair as I could possibly have been given the fact that she told all the people who were closest to her not to talk to me."