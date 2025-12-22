Affair Rumors That Will Haunt Sarah Palin Forever
Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin is an awkward politician with a lot of controversies during her career in politics. Among other scandals, Palin has found herself plagued by rumors of sordid affairs, and each is just as shocking as the next.
In an unofficial biography of Palin's life by Joe McGinniss titled "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin," the one-time Vice Presidential nominee was accused of engaging in a liaison with former basketball player Glen Rice for just one single night. According to the biography, Palin encountered Rice when she was working as a sportscaster for a local station in Anchorage, Alaska. The book also states that the former athlete corroborated claims of the steamy encounter.
However, Todd Palin, ex-husband of the republican politician, was outraged by the account of events in McGinniss' book. Through SarahPAC's Rebecca Mansour, Todd declared that not only is McGinniss spreading lies about his wife, but he's also harassing his entire family. "This is a man who has been relentlessly stalking my family to the point of moving in right next door to us to harass us and spy on us to satisfy his creepy obsession with my wife," Todd stated. Regarding the fact that he did indeed move into the house next door to the Palins, McGinniss told NBC's "Today Show," "I think I was as fair as I could possibly have been given the fact that she told all the people who were closest to her not to talk to me."
Sarah Palin was accused of more suspicious behavior
The unauthorized biography titled "The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin" makes another breakthrough claim that the former Governor of Alaska engaged in drug use with a professor while she was a student at Mat-Su College. The book also claims the one-time Vice Presidential candidate used cocaine at a separate time in her life. There were no specific allegations that Palin engaged in a romantic relationship with the professor, but the friendship definitely came across as taboo.
Also alleged in the explosive 2011 book is that Palin had a full-blown affair that lasted for six months with Brad Hanson, a family friend who co-ran a snowmobile business with Sarah's ex-husband, Todd Palin. This rumor was first made headline news by the National Enquirer in 2008, before it came back into the public eye with the release of Joe McGinniss' book.
According to ABC News, Hanson was vehement in his account that the affair claim is nothing but fiction. "It is a complete and outright lie," Hanson claimed through his publicist. "Todd and Sarah Palin have been good friends for many years, and in fact we still own property together. We sold a former joint business venture for business reasons, nothing more. These attacks are shameful and those making them seem to be out only to destroy good people and make money doing so." While there are many conflicting stories, the number of affair rumors that surround Palin is a bit concerning.