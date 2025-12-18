Kate & William's Lackluster 2025 Christmas Card Gets Slammed By Royal Fans

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have officially wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Unfortunately, people don't seem to be feeling the holiday spirit. The official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X shared a family photo and a simple holiday message. Yet, from the editing, the photo, the caption, and all that green, netizens are getting major Grinch vibes.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas. 📸Josh Shinner, April 2025 pic.twitter.com/KC4LOuYglC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2025

On December 18, 2025, William and Kate's X account posted the photo of the royal couple with their three children and the caption, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas." The caption noted that the photo was snapped in April of this year, which was clear based on the family's lack of winter wardrobe and their grassy, daffodil-filled surroundings. Was there anything blatantly wrong with this photo and caption? No. But, was there anything about it that felt fun, interesting, or full of Christmas cheer? Also no. And, folks had plenty of complaints about the simple holiday post. "Boring," one X user commented on the post alongside a snoring emoji and a clown emoji. Nobody wants to share a social media post that's viewed as a snoozefest. Yet, this comment was actually less critical than many of the other ones the royal couple raked in.