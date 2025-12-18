Kate & William's Lackluster 2025 Christmas Card Gets Slammed By Royal Fans
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have officially wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Unfortunately, people don't seem to be feeling the holiday spirit. The official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X shared a family photo and a simple holiday message. Yet, from the editing, the photo, the caption, and all that green, netizens are getting major Grinch vibes.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.
📸Josh Shinner, April 2025 pic.twitter.com/KC4LOuYglC
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2025
On December 18, 2025, William and Kate's X account posted the photo of the royal couple with their three children and the caption, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas." The caption noted that the photo was snapped in April of this year, which was clear based on the family's lack of winter wardrobe and their grassy, daffodil-filled surroundings. Was there anything blatantly wrong with this photo and caption? No. But, was there anything about it that felt fun, interesting, or full of Christmas cheer? Also no. And, folks had plenty of complaints about the simple holiday post. "Boring," one X user commented on the post alongside a snoring emoji and a clown emoji. Nobody wants to share a social media post that's viewed as a snoozefest. Yet, this comment was actually less critical than many of the other ones the royal couple raked in.
William and Kate's Christmas post got wrecked in the comments section
One detail of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' post that stuck out to netizens was the seasonally inappropriate photo. "So a spring photo for Christmas," said one X user with an eye-roll emoji. Another commenter pointed out, "Looks more like a catalogue picture to me? Not exactly Christmasey is it? Seems [Royal Family] are more out of Touch than ever!" Yet another X user referenced the drama from a few years back, when the palace reportedly didn't like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card that said, "Happy Holidays." That user wrote, "And they have the nerve to criticize Meghan for saying 'happy holidays' when they take all their photos on the same day to publish them throughout the year," with laughing emojis.
Other commenters took issue with the photo for another reason — one that has earned Kate flak in the past. Some believed the picture was significantly digitally altered. One commenter joked, "How nice of kate to share more pics from her photoshop folder" with a laughing emoji. Back in 2024, Kate famously confessed to editing her suspicious Mother's Day portrait, so perhaps she's been caught red-handed overdoing it with Photoshop again. Either way, it's clear that this post didn't exactly leave people feeling festive. Maybe next year they'll opt for a more seasonal-looking photo or, at the very least, end their caption with an exclamation point.