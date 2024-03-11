Kate Middleton Confesses To Editing Her Suspicious Mother's Day Portrait

Unlike Mother's Day in the U.S., which is celebrated in May, the UK's version of the holiday falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which was March 10, 2024. As such, Catherine, Princess of Wales, released a photo of herself and her three children to mark the holiday after her continued absence from the public eye caused concern among fans of the royal family, with some even feeling it was time to start worrying about Kate Middleton as a result. The princess had planned abdominal surgery in January and wasn't expected to return to her duties until after Easter.

But, upon its release, conspiracy theories exploded after the pic was accused of being fake. Middleton released the photo on her and Prince William's official Instagram account with the caption, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." However, there were many discrepancies in the pic, which was taken by her husband. These strange details included parts of the princess's hair and her right hand being blurry, and the floor tiles beneath the family not aligning properly.

Middleton herself took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11 to address the rumors directly, writing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."