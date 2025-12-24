The Truth About Billy Bob Thornton And Angelina Jolie's Divorce

Superstar actor Billy Bob Thornton has been married six times and was married to icon Angelina Jolie from 2000 to 2003. The marriage had some rocky beginnings and only lasted about three years, but Thornton has revealed that the end of their marriage was amicable and that he and Jolie are actually on great terms decades later.

Thornton first met Jolie in 1999 when the two actors played a married couple in the film "Pushing Tin." The prolific actors quickly got married, despite Thornton being in a relationship with Laura Dern at the time, and Jolie being recently divorced but dating filmmaker and actor Timothy Hutton. Dern was left devastated by the messy affair drama, telling ABC News that Thornton abruptly left her without a word. "I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again," Dern told the outlet.

While Thornton's relationship with Dern ended on a negative note, the same can't be said about his marriage to Jolie. Thornton revealed that his and Jolie's partnership came to an end not for any dramatic reason, but because the way they both lived their lives was on opposite ends of the spectrum. Still, they never stopped caring for each other.