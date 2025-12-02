How Landman Costars Billy Bob Thornton And Sam Elliott Feel About Each Other In Real Life
To say that Billy Bob Thornton was happy when Sam Elliott joined the cast of "Landman" would be a massive understatement. The actor confessed to Entertainment Tonight, in November 2025, that he couldn't help but tear up while telling Connie Angland, Thornton's sixth wife, who would be playing his onscreen father. The Oscar winner's reaction seems only natural given that they had already been friends for decades by that point. During a November 2025 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Thornton recalled how he first met Elliott at a Super Bowl event hosted by a producer and mutual acquaintance. The duo's bond only strengthened when they briefly shared the screen in "Tombstone," in 1995.
Working with Elliott for the first time would have likely been a full-circle moment for Thornton too, since the "Sling Blade" star actually used to study his work as an aspiring actor. While chatting with TVLine, at the 2025 PaleyFest in New York, the actor shared another reason why he was overjoyed with Elliott's casting in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, gushing, "I was so thrilled, because he's one of my heroes and a mentor of mine."
However, filming certain scenes with his idol proved to be quite the task. Thornton admitted that it was excruciating to exchange barbs with Elliott on "Landman" because he admired and adored him so much on a personal level. Since the "1883" star felt the same way, they decided to have a post-scene ritual. As Thornton noted, "Every time we did a scene together, we would always hug each other, and he'd go, 'I love you, buddy.'"
Sam Elliott hugely admires Billy Bob Thornton too
During a November 2025 interview with Gold Derby, Sam Elliott disclosed that he was so in sync with co-star and longtime friend Billy Bob Thornton that they didn't even have to rehearse for their scenes on "Landman." The legendary actor also offered some high praise for his colleague by remarking, "It was so much fun working with Billy Bob. He's such a great guy, such a brilliant actor, and just a decent human being." Likewise, when Elliott spoke to The Wrap, also in November 2025, he further gushed about the "Love Actually" star, "It's just a joy to go to work, and the opportunity to work with this guy sitting next to me, it doesn't get any better than this."
When the two sat down for a joint interview with TVLine later that same month, Thornton explained that he didn't even feel like they were working sometimes because of how natural it was to be hanging out with his close friend. When asked about his favorite on-set memory with the Oscar winner, Elliott responded that it would have to be a scene where they ate seafood together. The "A Star Is Born" actor looked back fondly on how he had to peel the stinky seafood and then pretend to eat it for the cameras while actually dropping it.
Elliott similarly admired his co-star's wise decision to only have a drink that day. The prolific performer undoubtedly seems like a wonderful person to work with, by all accounts, especially considering that Sam Elliott also stepped up for his "The Shadow Raiders" co-star Tom Selleck when everyone was worried about his health. However, the actor was also at the center of a scandal that will always haunt the "Yellowstone" cast.