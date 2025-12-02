How Landman Costars Billy Bob Thornton And Sam Elliott Feel About Each Other In Real Life

To say that Billy Bob Thornton was happy when Sam Elliott joined the cast of "Landman" would be a massive understatement. The actor confessed to Entertainment Tonight, in November 2025, that he couldn't help but tear up while telling Connie Angland, Thornton's sixth wife, who would be playing his onscreen father. The Oscar winner's reaction seems only natural given that they had already been friends for decades by that point. During a November 2025 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Thornton recalled how he first met Elliott at a Super Bowl event hosted by a producer and mutual acquaintance. The duo's bond only strengthened when they briefly shared the screen in "Tombstone," in 1995.

Working with Elliott for the first time would have likely been a full-circle moment for Thornton too, since the "Sling Blade" star actually used to study his work as an aspiring actor. While chatting with TVLine, at the 2025 PaleyFest in New York, the actor shared another reason why he was overjoyed with Elliott's casting in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, gushing, "I was so thrilled, because he's one of my heroes and a mentor of mine."

However, filming certain scenes with his idol proved to be quite the task. Thornton admitted that it was excruciating to exchange barbs with Elliott on "Landman" because he admired and adored him so much on a personal level. Since the "1883" star felt the same way, they decided to have a post-scene ritual. As Thornton noted, "Every time we did a scene together, we would always hug each other, and he'd go, 'I love you, buddy.'"