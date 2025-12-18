The Untold Truth Of HGTV Star David Bromstad's Struggles With Addiction

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

HGTV star David Bromstad is letting fans in on a tragic part of his life that he hasn't shared much about before. In an upcoming episode of his series, "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad will show fans what it was like giving his Central Florida home a major makeover. The special is called "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending." And, in anticipation of the special's December 19 premiere, he got candid about the hard times that led him to that "happy ending:" he's opening up about his struggles with addiction.

In an August 2023 Instagram post, Bromstad wrote, "Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live." Yet, the tough times that led to this sobriety remained a mystery to his many fans. In an interview with TV Insider, the 52-year-old home design expert spoke openly about his past, which he will go into detail about in his upcoming special. "Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that's always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent," Bromstad explained. Now, he's ready to share what he wasn't before. He noted, "It was important for me to open up about the reality of my life. I have a very blessed and incredible life... But... I've had really hard times in my existence."

