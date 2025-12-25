Rachael Maddow Is Locked In A Bitter Ego Battle With These Fellow Costars

Apparently, the beef between Rachel Maddow and her costars behind the scenes at MS Now (formerly MSNBC) is even more interesting than the actual news the anchors cover on their respective shows. Maddow, who has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, is the face of the network, and entertainment reporter Rob Shuter claims she likes to throw her weight around, which irks her colleagues, especially Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, who host "Morning Joe."

Shuter told the Daily Mail in December 2025 that Maddow doesn't like to be one-upped by Scarborough and Brzesinski, especially when it comes to the top news stories. "You can feel the vibes shift the second 'Morning Joe' grabs a big story," Shuter alleged. "Rachel's camp hates having the narrative shaped before their queen steps on stage." Shuter said there hasn't been a verbal fallout just yet, but that the "rivalry hums like electricity," a given when you have numerous people with big egos vying for the top story. A spokesperson for MS Now decried Shuter's allegations, calling them "patently absurd."

While Maddow may or may not be in a bitter ego battle with some of her costars, she did speak out against her own network when MS Now let some of its anchors go in February 2025 amid some company restructuring. Joy Reid and Katie Phang both lost their slots, with Maddow voicing her disagreement on air. "I will tell you it is also unnerving to see that on a network where we've got two — count them, two — non-white hosts in primetime, both of our non-white hosts in primetime are losing their shows," she said, per the Daily Beast. "That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it."