The Transformation Of Rachel Maddow

While living in Massachusetts, Rachel Maddow was told by friends about a morning radio show that was holding open on-air auditions to find a new "news girl." As Maddow recalled on "The Howard Stern Show," "My friends dared me to do it." Despite having zero radio experience and having never heard the show, Maddow gave the competition a shot. Against all odds, she got the job as co-host of "Dave in the Morning." She told Southern Voice, "They hired me on the spot. Radio came to me, I didn't come to it."

Maddow was under no illusion that she got the gig because of her skills or talent. "They hired me because I had a nice voice and I was willing to get up that early for minimum wage," she told The Hollywood Reporter. When it turned out that she was really good at radio — and actually enjoyed doing it — nobody was more surprised than Maddow.

Eventually, she quit "Dave in the Morning" to focus on finishing up her doctoral dissertation. "I left the radio job and thought that would be it," she explained in an interview with Berkshire Magazine. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place, however, Maddow felt she had something to offer as an on-air presence and began contacting radio stations throughout western Massachusetts offering to take on shifts. "I thought I could be helpful," she added. "That's how I got back into radio."

