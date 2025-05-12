Tragic Details Of MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Working in media can sometimes be accompanied by fame, but that also opens one up to a boatload of criticism. MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell is no exception. He once revealed how his childhood was affected by the Vietnam War and would later make headlines with an interview because of his personal history with it. In his book, "Playing with Fire," he recalled how his older brothers couldn't afford to dream about their careers after high school. "They only talked about how to deal with the draft and Vietnam," O'Donnell wrote. Tragically, the war would later affect the MSNBC host directly as his cousin John never made it back home. In his book, O'Donnell likened the 2016 presidential election to those years when the Vietnam War was in full swing.

O'Donnell is a staunch Trump critic, and while he often calls out the president on the airwaves, he's sparred with other politicians as well. Back in 2011, Herman Cain threw his hat into the ring to win the Republican presidential nomination. He didn't make it, but before he exited the race, O'Donnell questioned him extensively about how he managed not to serve as a soldier in the Vietnam War, insinuating that Cain had actively tried to avoid being drafted. The then-presidential hopeful explained to O'Donnell that he worked in exterior ballistics and was considered too valuable to be put in the field. The MSNBC host criticized Cain, so much so that The Atlantic published a scathing piece reprimanding the news anchor for his conduct during the interview. O'Donnell made things personal, but then again, the war had affected him personally.

O'Donnell has had the fortune to continue ruffling feathers ever since, but his outlook on his job and life changed drastically after he had a brush with death in 2014.