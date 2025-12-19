Erika Kirk Tries To Rewrite History To Diffuse Those JD Vance Affair Rumors & It's Painfully Obvious

Since the death of Charlie Kirk, the connection between his widow, Erika Kirk, and Vice President JD Vance has received a lot of attention. When Vance and Erika embraced onstage at a Turning Point USA event, some people thought the two looked a little too cozy, especially since Erika compared her late husband to JD before their very touchy hug. Since then, Erika's tried to clarify her bond with Vance. During an appearance on Fox News, Erika alluded to the affair rumors, insisting that Charlie would tell her to ignore them. She's also tried a different tactic, praising Vance's work as a politician. At a December 18, 2025, Turning Point USA conference, Erika proclaimed, "We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible."

Erika Kirk: We are building the red wall, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire. We are going to ensure that President Trump has congress for all four years. We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 pic.twitter.com/tBti7PBrAL — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025

Some social media users thought this strategy was weak, given the amount of stress Erika placed on Vance and Charlie's relationship. Another twisted her words, joking on X, formerly Twitter, "We are going to get my future husband J.D. Vance elected for 48." Others were annoyed and thought Erika was being presumptuous. "What if DeSantis or Rubio wins the nomination? Or is that no longer up to voters?" questioned another.

Although she seems to be rushing, Erika recently gushed over Vance at the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit. Once again, she tried to frame her bond with Vance as an extension of his relationship with Charlie. While she stopped short of endorsement, she noted that Charlie had campaigned for Vance in the past.