Erika Kirk Gushes Over JD Vance Yet Again And It Couldn't Come At A Worse Time
Though she seems to have been trying to put distance between them, Erika Kirk once again found herself accidentally stirring the pot of dangerous rumors about her and JD Vance. After a rather cozy embrace between Kirk and Vance in October got the wheels spinning, ramping up divorce rumors between JD and Usha Vance, all parties involved have tried to do damage control. However, Kirk once again got the gossip mill up and running while sitting down for a December 3 interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin for the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit. During their chat, Sorkin asked Kirk who she would support in the 2028 election, and her answer was a doozy.
Sorkin asked if JD would be "the person you ultimately plan to support," and Kirk beamed. "He's a dear friend," she said, before reminding everyone that JD and her late husband Charlie Kirk shared a special bond. However, she also insisted that she and her family "adore JD" and that the work Charlie and JD did during his run for Senate really solidified that Charlie "was very vocal about endorsing him." Though she and Charlie may have had a plan to endorse JD, Erika's response comes during what seems to be a rough patch for JD and Usha — and the internet is noticing.
Netizens notice trouble in paradise for JD and Usha Vance
In a clip of the video from the 2025 DealBook Summit posted to X, many commenters seemed to point out a similar trope — Erika Kirk appears to be jockeying for a position Usha Vance currently holds. Though Kirk has tried to do damage control in the wake of her intimate hug with JD Vance, Usha has been sending signs that things aren't going great. There have been a handful of times Usha has been spotted without her wedding ring, giving at least one commenter the sense that Kirk "wants to [be] First Lady." Another person asked, "When's the wedding?" However, Kirk wasn't the only one getting heat — JD was lambasted as well.
One person wrote, "Now I'm suspicious of JD!!!!" Which suggests that Kirk's endorsement might be doing more harm than good, especially while many are keeping a side eye on JD's marriage. This is especially put on display as one user commented with a video showing, "The way [Kirk] smiles after JD Vance's name is said..." While JD and Usha appear to be powering through the debacle, throwing out flimsy excuses for Usha's repeatedly ditching her wedding ring, many people aren't buying it. It might do well for everyone to take a break from being in the public eye, although that might be difficult considering the nature of all parties involved.