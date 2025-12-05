Erika Kirk Gushes Over JD Vance Yet Again And It Couldn't Come At A Worse Time

Though she seems to have been trying to put distance between them, Erika Kirk once again found herself accidentally stirring the pot of dangerous rumors about her and JD Vance. After a rather cozy embrace between Kirk and Vance in October got the wheels spinning, ramping up divorce rumors between JD and Usha Vance, all parties involved have tried to do damage control. However, Kirk once again got the gossip mill up and running while sitting down for a December 3 interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin for the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit. During their chat, Sorkin asked Kirk who she would support in the 2028 election, and her answer was a doozy.

Sorkin asked if JD would be "the person you ultimately plan to support," and Kirk beamed. "He's a dear friend," she said, before reminding everyone that JD and her late husband Charlie Kirk shared a special bond. However, she also insisted that she and her family "adore JD" and that the work Charlie and JD did during his run for Senate really solidified that Charlie "was very vocal about endorsing him." Though she and Charlie may have had a plan to endorse JD, Erika's response comes during what seems to be a rough patch for JD and Usha — and the internet is noticing.