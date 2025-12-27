Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Health Issues During Pregnancy

If anyone knows how challenging pregnancy can be, it's the Princess of Wales. While Kate Middleton's stunning pregnancy style frequently made headlines, she wasn't always feeling so glamorous behind the scenes. When the beloved royal first fell pregnant with Prince George, she was forced to announce the big news early, thanks to a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, which led to her being hospitalized. Unfortunately for Catherine, she had to deal with the debilitating condition throughout all three of her pregnancies, which meant that both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' impending arrival was also announced much earlier than usual since the princess had to bow out of several public appearances.

Cleveland Clinic clarifies that hyperemesis gravidarum differs greatly from normal morning sickness. Those affected experience severe and frequent vomiting on a daily basis that can lead to dehydration and weight loss, which, in turn, can cause further complications like a preterm birth or giving birth to an underweight baby. Mothers with the condition sometimes have to be hospitalized to receive IV fluids to prevent dehydration.

The princess' hospitalization during her first pregnancy made headlines in December 2012, with Catherine spending several days at London's King Edward VII hospital. It's not clear what kind of treatment she underwent, with the palace only disclosing that the beloved royal was receiving care for "acute" morning sickness, per People. While the royal family has notoriously tried to hide their health issues over the years, Catherine shared her experiences with hyperemesis gravidarum to create more awareness around the condition.