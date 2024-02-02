All The Health Problems Kate Middleton Has Addressed Publicly

Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped into the public spotlight when she and William, Prince of Wales announced their engagement in November 2010. While Kate's savvy fashion choices garnered her plenty of attention from the start, public interest in Kate's health began a year later. In November 2011, royal fans noticed a mark or scar underneath Kate's hair, generating all kinds of speculation as to its cause. While some people believed it was a hair extension track, a palace spokesperson clarified that it was a three-inch scar from a childhood surgery.

Without divulging any specifics, royal sources eluded that it was a significant medical event. However, John Scurr, a consultant surgeon at the Lister Hospital in London, was skeptical, telling the Daily Mail, "I really doubt it was any serious medical condition and I would say it is as a result of an arteriovenous malformation — a birthmark — being removed."

Since then, the media and royal fans have continued to discuss and speculate about the princess's health on various occasions. Depending on the issue and situation, Kate and the place have chosen the level of detail they wish to disclose. Here are some instances when the royal family has spoken about Kate's health.