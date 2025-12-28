What Sheinelle Jones & Hoda Kotb's Relationship Is Really Like In Private

Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb aren't just former colleagues on NBC's "Today" show; they are friends in real life. The pair's relationship seems to be just as supportive off-screen as it is on-screen. Jones and Kotb have both achieved major milestones in their careers, with the former's promotion to the "Today" show's fourth hour in December 2025, following the latter's retirement announcement earlier in the year. But the real testament of their friendship came when a horrible tragedy struck Jones.

In January 2025, the journalist announced on Instagram that she would be taking time off from the show because of "a family health matter." In May, her colleagues at "Today" broke the news that Jones' beloved husband, Uche Ojeh, tragically died following a long battle with cancer. Kotb shared her support under Jones' post about her husband's death on Instagram, writing, "Holding you and your babies Sheinelle" (via People).

When Kotb made a surprise reappearance on the "Today" show in September 2025 — the same month Jones came back to the studio after Ojeh's death — she stopped the morning segment to quickly give her grieving friend a hug. "I just said this to Sheinelle, she's changing lives just by being exactly who she is," said Kotb, who recounted a story about how Jones left Kotb's friends awe-struck after her emotional first interview back on air. "So anyway, I love you. That was amazing."