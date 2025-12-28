What Sheinelle Jones & Hoda Kotb's Relationship Is Really Like In Private
Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb aren't just former colleagues on NBC's "Today" show; they are friends in real life. The pair's relationship seems to be just as supportive off-screen as it is on-screen. Jones and Kotb have both achieved major milestones in their careers, with the former's promotion to the "Today" show's fourth hour in December 2025, following the latter's retirement announcement earlier in the year. But the real testament of their friendship came when a horrible tragedy struck Jones.
In January 2025, the journalist announced on Instagram that she would be taking time off from the show because of "a family health matter." In May, her colleagues at "Today" broke the news that Jones' beloved husband, Uche Ojeh, tragically died following a long battle with cancer. Kotb shared her support under Jones' post about her husband's death on Instagram, writing, "Holding you and your babies Sheinelle" (via People).
When Kotb made a surprise reappearance on the "Today" show in September 2025 — the same month Jones came back to the studio after Ojeh's death — she stopped the morning segment to quickly give her grieving friend a hug. "I just said this to Sheinelle, she's changing lives just by being exactly who she is," said Kotb, who recounted a story about how Jones left Kotb's friends awe-struck after her emotional first interview back on air. "So anyway, I love you. That was amazing."
Hoda Kotb's life-changing career advice to Sheinelle Jones
Hoda Kotb has been there for Sheinelle Jones in the dark times and the light. She has been a cheerleader through Jones' stunning transformation from a heartbreaking spring to a career-defining winter. On December 9, 2025, it was announced that Jones would be taking over as Jenna Bush Hager's co-host during the show's fourth hour — a high-paying job that used to belong to Kotb. The former anchor, however, couldn't have been more excited to hear that her longtime friend was replacing her. Kotb posted the news on Instagram, writing, "Ok. I am weeping," adding, "#proudmom."
During the first episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Jones opened up about the special message she received from Kotb before she assumed her new role. While at her daughter's dance recital, Jones received a call from Kotb, and although she ignored many of the other buzzes on her phone, she decided to pick up for her friend. "I said, 'Hey,' and she goes, 'Don't say anything, just listen.' And she gave me like 45 seconds of just wisdom that changed me," said Jones. According to the "Today" host, Kotb described how transformational the fourth hour position would be for Jones, having done it herself for nearly two decades. Jones was extremely grateful for and bolstered by her pal's inspiring words. "I love you, I love you, I love you!" Jones recalled telling Kotb during their call.