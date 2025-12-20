Tragic Details About The Death Of Sheinelle Jones' Husband

In May 2025, Sheinelle Jones announced the heartbreaking news that she had lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, had died. The "Today" show host's partner was 45. Jones' colleague, Savannah Guthrie, broke the news on air amid Jones' months-long absence from the newsroom, telling "Today" audiences, "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh ... passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma."

Ojeh was diagnosed in the fall of 2023, just weeks before Jones ran the New York City Marathon, as she explained to Guthrie in her first interview back in the public eye in September 2025. Glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor, with only a 5.6% survival rate in adults over 40, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. The family dealt with the tragic diagnosis privately, with Jones staying on air until January 2025, when she announced on Instagram that she would be taking a leave of absence from NBC News to "deal with a family health matter." It wasn't until his death that the public was made privy to Ojeh's fatal cancer diagnosis.

In the "Today" show's announcement, Guthrie touched on Ojeh and Jones' life together, which began at Northwestern University when they were teenagers. After nearly a decade of dating, Ojeh proposed to his sweetheart at their alma mater, and the pair married in 2007. He was survived by Jones and their three children, Kayin, Clara, and Uche.