Prince George Looks Just Like Dad William In Side-By-Side Photos Honoring Tradition Started By Diana

As if this special tradition wasn't sweet enough, William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George even got to see where the late Princess Diana signed the guestbook at The Passage all those years ago. According to the Daily Mail, George was taken aback by seeing his grandmother's signature, saying "'Wow. Ok," after William told him, "That's my mum." Four years after she and William left their signatures at the homelessness charity, Diana tragically passed away.

On Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales' account shared a photo of George's 2025 signature right below his dad's and grandmother's from 1993. It's clear that William was touched by the emotional impact of seeing his mother live on through the traditions she started. And, royal fans everywhere are having the same reaction. "Diana would be so proud her legacy at The Passage lives on through her son and now her grandson," one X user commented on the side-by-side photos. "Princess Diana would be so proud of her son and grandson," added another. "The hand writing got me ... Princess Diana was wonderful and would have been the most amazing grandmother," an Instagram user commented on the guestbook photo.

The two photos taken at The Passage really highlighted the passage of time. And, it wasn't just because we got to see Diana's legacy living on. It was also because the side-by-side pics showed William and Prince George at almost exactly the same age. And, it's easy to see just how alike these two really look. It seems that George is growing up to be his dad's twin, and he'll be continuing to follow in his footsteps in more ways than one in the years to come.