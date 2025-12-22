Prince George Looks Just Like Dad William In Side-By-Side Photos Honoring Tradition Started By Diana
Just last week, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales got slammed by royal fans when they debuted their lackluster 2025 Christmas card. Their latest holiday post, however, seems to be a bit more popular with their followers. William is showing off just how much his oldest son is growing up to look like him. And, he can thank his late mother for starting a special holiday tradition.
Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart 🎄
December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.
December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs. pic.twitter.com/PqECUFi1rJ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 20, 2025
Christmas was a difficult time for Princess Diana after she married into the royal family. Yet, she managed to bring her own holiday spirit to the royal family, and it has stood the test of time. On December 14, 1993, Diana took 11-year-old William to a charity called The Passage to volunteer. Now, in December 2025, 12-year-old Prince George visited with his dad. "Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart," the Prince and Princess of Wales' official account on X (formerly Twitter) captioned side-by-side photos of the two visits. In the pictures, it's clear that Prince George is the spitting image of his father, as a young William is shown flashing a smile nearly identical to his son's.
Royal fans were moved by this sweet holiday tradition
As if this special tradition wasn't sweet enough, William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George even got to see where the late Princess Diana signed the guestbook at The Passage all those years ago. According to the Daily Mail, George was taken aback by seeing his grandmother's signature, saying "'Wow. Ok," after William told him, "That's my mum." Four years after she and William left their signatures at the homelessness charity, Diana tragically passed away.
On Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales' account shared a photo of George's 2025 signature right below his dad's and grandmother's from 1993. It's clear that William was touched by the emotional impact of seeing his mother live on through the traditions she started. And, royal fans everywhere are having the same reaction. "Diana would be so proud her legacy at The Passage lives on through her son and now her grandson," one X user commented on the side-by-side photos. "Princess Diana would be so proud of her son and grandson," added another. "The hand writing got me ... Princess Diana was wonderful and would have been the most amazing grandmother," an Instagram user commented on the guestbook photo.
The two photos taken at The Passage really highlighted the passage of time. And, it wasn't just because we got to see Diana's legacy living on. It was also because the side-by-side pics showed William and Prince George at almost exactly the same age. And, it's easy to see just how alike these two really look. It seems that George is growing up to be his dad's twin, and he'll be continuing to follow in his footsteps in more ways than one in the years to come.