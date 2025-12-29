Elon Musk And Gavin Newsom Are Locked In A Bitter High School Feud

2025 will be remembered as the year California Governor Gavin Newsom learned to stir the pot just as effectively as President Donald Trump. Newsom has doled out nicknames that gave Trump a run for his money and brutally humbled JD Vance with scathing tweets as he changed his social media strategy to mimic that of the president's, leaving many MAGA supporters in a furor. Before the year was out, Newsom managed to direct a scathing post at someone else who used to be in Trump's inner circle — Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a social media spat that was reminiscent of a petty high school feud, Musk's PAC took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a clip of Newsom discussing transgender athletes in sports with The New York Times, quoting him, "California Governor Gavin Newsom: 'I want to see trans kids ... There's no governor that's done more pro-trans legislation than I have.'" Newsom was discussing the issue of fairness in sports where transgender athletes are concerned, noting, "You have to accommodate the reality of those whose rights are being taken away as we advance the rights of the trans community in terms of the fairness of athletic competition." Musk's post didn't include any context, and Newsom's press office retweeted it with the caption, "Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon." The post was referring to Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, who is estranged from her father and called him "cruel" and "uncaring and narcissistic" during a 2024 interview with NBC News.

Musk clapped back in the comments, referring to Vivian as "my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus." He proceeded to name his other daughters, asserting that "they do indeed love me very much."