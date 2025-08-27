9 Nicknames Doled Out By Gavin Newsom That Give Trump A Run For His Money

Donald Trump has given people several shady nicknames that are riddled with insecurity and have backfired on him more than once. For several years, Gavin Newsom quietly watched the president in action, even refusing to respond as he labeled the Californian governor "Gavin Newscum" in a January post on 2025 Truth Social. However, Newsom eventually decided enough was enough and sought to even the playing field with some scathing nicknames of his own. In August 2025, Trump took to Truth Social to write simply "Bela," a post that was more nonsensical than even this regular material. Newsom's press office shared a screenshot of the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and labeled Trump: "Tiny hands."

The governor has undoubtedly studied the outspoken politician's social media behavior closely because his X post embodied the same cringey spirit of his Truth Social ramblings, featuring never-ending sentences and ranting language presented in all caps. Meanwhile, in another tweet from August 2025, the Democrat popularized an existing, embarrassing Trump nickname: "TACO." The acronym, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out, was bestowed upon the divisive leader by Wall Street traders due to his constant back and forth on tariffs.

Vice President JD Vance wasn't spared either. In another tweet, the former San Francisco mayor's office hilariously christened him: "Just Dance Vance." Newsom clearly wasn't afraid to stoop to Trump's level of immaturity for his rage bait since he followed that tweet up with an image of Vance's face photoshopped onto viral Australian Olympic break-dancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn. However, he seemed to have struck a nerve with the "Hillbilly Elegy" author because he made his dislike for the tweets clear soon after.