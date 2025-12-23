Erika Kirk & Nicki Minaj's Cozy Display Has Side-Eyes Flying After Video Of Charlie Resurfaces

So far, we haven't heard from Nicki Minaj or Erika Kirk about Charlie Kirk's past comments. But we have heard from social media. Netizens pointed out the seeming discrepancy between Erika's feelings and Charlie's when it came to Grammy nominee. One person on X (formerly Twitter) said, "He must be rolling in his grave." There are also those who think that the video shows that Erika was out of touch with her husband. "This is showing that she didn't even know him," one person noted on X. And another posted, "Widow Kirk ... 'Charlie who?'"

Others thought maybe it was Minaj who didn't know about Charlie's past criticism. "Like does Nicki not know he dissed her or what bc this is just so embarrassing," commented an X user. One person seemed to think that Minaj may have known but didn't care. "This is free publicity and money for her," they posted.

Some people pointed out that perhaps Minaj had changed since Charlie had publicly talked about her. "Nicki's last couple releases have not been about sex at all. Her last album was mostly about tumultuous and competitive relationships with women ... and she reflected on her past," one person pointed out on X. Maybe that was enough for Erika to change her mind? Or maybe she never agreed with Charlie in the first place.