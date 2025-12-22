Nicki Minaj Lays The Donald Trump Love On Thick And Fans' Shady Response Is Deafening

Nicki Minaj has officially taken her support for Donald Trump to a whole new level. On December 21, Minaj took the stage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. In itself, this was quite a statement for the 12-time Grammy nominee. Yet, she went a step further, making her appearance while holding hands with the organization's controversial newly-minted CEO, Erika Kirk. Minaj was clearly proud to be there, telling the crowd she was "honored," per USA Today. It seems, though, that her fans aren't quite as impressed by this political move as she is.

As if Minaj's presence at AmericaFest wasn't enough, she spent much of her time onstage gushing about Trump. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj explained, noting, "He's given so many people hope that there is a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," per The Independent. Kirk, in turn, gushed about her special guest. "I love this woman; she is an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord," Kirk said of Minaj (via USA Today). While the rapper may have found a superfan in Kirk, many of Minaj's one-time fans no longer have as much love for her as the TPUSA CEO does. In fact, this move has plenty of Minaj's fanbase turning on her. As one X (formerly Twitter) user put it, "Nicki Minaj crossed a line today she can never come back from."