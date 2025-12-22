Nicki Minaj Lays The Donald Trump Love On Thick And Fans' Shady Response Is Deafening
Nicki Minaj has officially taken her support for Donald Trump to a whole new level. On December 21, Minaj took the stage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. In itself, this was quite a statement for the 12-time Grammy nominee. Yet, she went a step further, making her appearance while holding hands with the organization's controversial newly-minted CEO, Erika Kirk. Minaj was clearly proud to be there, telling the crowd she was "honored," per USA Today. It seems, though, that her fans aren't quite as impressed by this political move as she is.
As if Minaj's presence at AmericaFest wasn't enough, she spent much of her time onstage gushing about Trump. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj explained, noting, "He's given so many people hope that there is a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," per The Independent. Kirk, in turn, gushed about her special guest. "I love this woman; she is an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord," Kirk said of Minaj (via USA Today). While the rapper may have found a superfan in Kirk, many of Minaj's one-time fans no longer have as much love for her as the TPUSA CEO does. In fact, this move has plenty of Minaj's fanbase turning on her. As one X (formerly Twitter) user put it, "Nicki Minaj crossed a line today she can never come back from."
Nicki Minaj is getting abandoned by her fans
As far as much of the internet is concerned, Nicki Minaj's AmericaFest appearance is either a sign that her fame is floundering, or it's bound to solidify her flop era. "Since when did Nicki Minaj become a political figure is her career over?" asked one commenter on a clip of Minaj at AmericaFest that's circulating on X. "We're witnessing the end of Nicki Minaj's career," another X user asserted. "If you already didn't know @NICKIMINAJ was entirely washed up," wrote another. Another commenter wrote, "Watching nicki minaj destroy her legacy over an administration that won't make it to 2029."
Understandably, Minaj's unabashed support for Donald Trump and his administration is surprising and even upsetting for some of her fanbase. "Its getting harder & harder everyday to watch nicki minaj ruin herself over trump," one X user admitted. "I think it's time the barbz move on with their lives. Like It's never been this over. The NICKI MINAJ we know is D£AD" another wrote. Considering Minaj's apparent passion for the cause, though, she may not care about losing fans as much as she cares about standing up for her controversial political beliefs. And, plenty of netizens are right; this is a choice that the rapper will struggle to come back from. She certainly isn't the first celeb to tank her reputation by supporting Trump, and she probably won't be the last.