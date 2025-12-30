Red Flags In Mayor Eric Adams & Tracey Collins' Relationship We Just Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eric Adams, the 110th mayor of New York City, is often at the center of controversy. Most notably, he stirred things up with his indictment scandal, but seldom is attention drawn to his relationship with his girlfriend, Tracey Collins. Those who have read all about Collins by now already know that she and Adams tend to keep their romantic lives private. Naturally, when the public doesn't know much about Adams' personal life, it's easy to say that this union with Collins could be the most uncontroversial part of it.

However, that assessment is challenged by Chalkbeat, who disclosed in November 2024 that Collins retired from her role within New York's Education Department, which she was promoted to after Adams became the mayor. The New York Post reported in September of that year that she went as far as to "no-show" for work, supposedly having been absent for about ten months. Looking at the controversy behind Collins' promotion, retirement, and how her boyfriend is centered around it all, it would appear that there are some serious red flags in Collins' relationship worth addressing.

On January 1, 2022, Adams officially stepped into the mayoral role. According to The New York Post, Collins had been an administrator for the Department of Education since 2008 at the time of Adams' induction. Overnight, Adams became her boss on a technicality. That fact isn't the only thing to raise eyebrows.