Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell Have Been Fighting Longer Than You Realized

In January 2007, shortly after the initial exchange of barbs between Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell, an unexpected third party inserted himself into the mix. In an apparent attempt to capitalize on all the drama, then-WWE head honcho Vince McMahon — a close friend of Trump's — booked a televised match pitting Trump against O'Donnell. Of course, the reality of the situation is that both public figures were obviously played by impersonators.

In a 2016 video chronicling Trump's on-again, off-again relationship with WWE, noted pro-wrestling commentator Brian Zane of Wrestling With Wregret noted that the segment was clearly meant to portray Trump in a much more flattering light than O'Donnell, once again mocking the comedian's weight. He also panned the whole thing as just not being very good. "Trump and Rosie had been having a war of words for some stupid reason IRL, and since Vince and Trump were friends in real life, Vince decided to give himself a laugh with this match," Zane said, adding, "But what Vince found hilarious, actual sane people thought otherwise. Simply put, this is one of the most unwatchable moments of the year — not because the people involved couldn't wrestle. Far from it. They're both legitimate workers. They guy who played Donald Trump is Ace Steel, the person who trained CM Punk. It's just this whole match was dumb. ... This match was just one big inside joke between two old rich dudes."

Suffice it to say, the real Trump and O'Donnell have remained at loggerheads ever since, and it doesn't seem like their feud will ever be resolved. Of course, with O'Donnell living in Ireland (and Trump threatening to take away her U.S. citizenship because she's a "threat to humanity"), it doesn't seem like they'll ever need to cross paths again anyway.