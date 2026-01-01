Before & After Pics Of Sarah Palin's Daughter Bristol That Had Plastic Surgery Gossip Swirling

When your mother is a political figure who starred in awkward moments that have been repeatedly mocked, memed, and talked about, it's inevitable that at some point you will be in the spotlight as well. Bristol Palin is more than used to that, having embraced the popularity of the Palin name and joining the cast of reality TV shows like "Teen Moms" and "Dancing With the Stars." After seeing her on their screens for many years, fans were quick to notice the changes in Palin's face after she popped up looking significantly different back in 2011.

As the photos below make it clear (the first one from 2010 and the second from 2018), Palin's transformation was dramatic because you can't help but notice that her rounder face now only exists in the past. Back when she debuted the new face, speculation started circulating about the reasons she'd done it. Was she not happy with the way she looked? At the time, Palin spoke to Us Weekly and denied that what she'd had done was plastic surgery. She stated that she "had corrective jaw surgery." She added: "It improved the way I look, but this surgery was necessary for medical reasons ... so my jaw and teeth could properly realign ... I don't obsess over my face."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty & Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Regardless of the reasons she did it, Sarah Palin's daughter admitted she was more than happy with the result. She also indicated that plastic surgery would only have a place in her life if medically motivated. Ever since then, she's been mostly blunt about the procedures she's gone through, including a series of breast reconstructions — which is one of the tragic details you might not know about Bristol Palin.