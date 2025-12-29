Karoline Leavitt's Pregnancy Sparks Fiery Debate Over Her Vanity Fair Lip Filler Photo

The day after Christmas, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she was pregnant with her second child (and true to form, praised Donald Trump while doing so). Her Instagram post confirmed that she is due in May. This announcement came just a week and a half after the unfiltered Vanity Fair photo was released that appeared to show Leavitt with lip filler injection marks. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "The safety of [dermal fillers] is unknown when used during pregnancy."

We don't know the ins and outs of Leavitt's fertility journey (nor do we want to) or when she found out she was pregnant. Not everyone knows they're pregnant right away; common early pregnancy signs can be mistaken for something else. But our guess is that she knew when those Vanity Fair photos were taken; according to the article, the photo shoot took place on November 13, the day after the government shutdown ended.

We also don't know if Leavitt actually has lip fillers, though side-by-side photos seem to suggest that she does, nor can we pinpoint the date she may have had the procedure done. Plastic surgeon Dr. Anita Kulkarni believes that Leavitt has fillers, telling HuffPost, "The marks are likely from very recently injected lip filler, like the same day or the day before the photo shoot." She added, "The lips looks swollen and lumpy, which would be consistent with fresh lip filler."