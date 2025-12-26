Karoline Leavitt Can't Resist Gushing Over Donald Trump In Pregnancy Announcement
Once again, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has let it slip just how obsessed with President Donald Trump she might be. In a December 26 post on Instagram, Leavitt beams in all white in front of her Christmas tree, gently holding her new baby bump. The carousel of images includes an ultrasound documenting the bun currently in the oven, and photos of her son Niko Robert Riccio and husband Nicholas Riccio. However, the post leaves much to be desired when it comes to celebrating with her husband — in fact, there's room to argue that Leavitt thanked Trump more than she credited her husband.
"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family," Leavitt writes, although she never mentions him by name in the post. Which is odd, as in the next paragraph she admits she's "extremely grateful to President Trump ... for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House." This seems to be Leavitt once again suggesting she will never leave Trump's side, as it appears the president has possibly baby-proofed the White House for her. However, considering that Leavitt hasn't really had a break from work since the birth of her son in July 2024, announcing a second pregnancy barely a year and a half later could point towards a possible exit for Leavitt.
Karoline Leavitt has shown signs of leaving Trump's White House
Considering just how gruelling her schedule can be, no one would blame Karoline Leavitt if she needed to take a step back from her press secretary position. In fact, over the summer, Leavitt herself dropped hints that she might be longing for a more stay-at-home-mom type of life. The typically fired-up Leavitt has also shown signs of slowing down, with some lackluster press conferences possibly pointing to how tired she might be. With a new baby on the way, it will surely be even harder to keep up appearances. Leavitt might not find as much success outside the White House, though.
In August, Leavitt accidentally showed how out of touch she is when trying to attempt a mom-fluencer like Instagram post. It could be that her high-powered profile is more fitting for her brand than the relatability required in catering to other moms online. Of course, Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio live quite the luxe life, meaning that she doesn't necessarily need this job. In fact, she and Riccio could capitalize on his career in real estate and sit back and raise their family in peace, should they choose.