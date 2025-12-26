Karoline Leavitt Can't Resist Gushing Over Donald Trump In Pregnancy Announcement

Once again, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has let it slip just how obsessed with President Donald Trump she might be. In a December 26 post on Instagram, Leavitt beams in all white in front of her Christmas tree, gently holding her new baby bump. The carousel of images includes an ultrasound documenting the bun currently in the oven, and photos of her son Niko Robert Riccio and husband Nicholas Riccio. However, the post leaves much to be desired when it comes to celebrating with her husband — in fact, there's room to argue that Leavitt thanked Trump more than she credited her husband.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family," Leavitt writes, although she never mentions him by name in the post. Which is odd, as in the next paragraph she admits she's "extremely grateful to President Trump ... for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House." This seems to be Leavitt once again suggesting she will never leave Trump's side, as it appears the president has possibly baby-proofed the White House for her. However, considering that Leavitt hasn't really had a break from work since the birth of her son in July 2024, announcing a second pregnancy barely a year and a half later could point towards a possible exit for Leavitt.