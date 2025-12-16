Karoline Leavitt Is Done Dirty By Vanity Fair With Jarring Unfiltered Pic (Warning: Jump Scare)

After months of verbal sparring with reporters — including a fiery feud with CNN's Kaitlan Collins – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was one of the subjects in a new Vanity Fair profile, and it feels like the press was trying to get revenge. The article in question examined the roles of high-ranking White House officials with key roles in Donald Trump's administration, including Leavitt, Dan Scavino, James Blair, and others. In an Instagram post promoting the lengthy article, Vanity Fair included a slew of evocative snapshots captured by photographer Christopher Anderson. However, the unflattering cover photo of the slideshow post left many startled and stunned.

The cover photo is a very tight close-up of Leavitt's face, closer than anyone would be comfortable with. The unfiltered image is surprisingly frank and shows the contours of the 28-year-old press secretary's face in stark detail. Her intensely blue eyes and fair skin take center stage, as she seemingly stares into the souls of anyone looking at the image. There are several throwback photos in which Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable, but she's almost more unrecognizable in this jarring contemporary photo.

The feedback in the comments came swiftly, with many praising Vanity Fair for their choice of image. "I love that cover image for her. Good work, team," one Instagram user quipped. Another commenter chimed in: "That first pic is DIABOLICAL. And I'm so here for it." Meanwhile, another commenter had a simple request, writing, "Jesus Christ a warning next time please."