Karoline Leavitt Is Done Dirty By Vanity Fair With Jarring Unfiltered Pic (Warning: Jump Scare)
After months of verbal sparring with reporters — including a fiery feud with CNN's Kaitlan Collins – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was one of the subjects in a new Vanity Fair profile, and it feels like the press was trying to get revenge. The article in question examined the roles of high-ranking White House officials with key roles in Donald Trump's administration, including Leavitt, Dan Scavino, James Blair, and others. In an Instagram post promoting the lengthy article, Vanity Fair included a slew of evocative snapshots captured by photographer Christopher Anderson. However, the unflattering cover photo of the slideshow post left many startled and stunned.
The cover photo is a very tight close-up of Leavitt's face, closer than anyone would be comfortable with. The unfiltered image is surprisingly frank and shows the contours of the 28-year-old press secretary's face in stark detail. Her intensely blue eyes and fair skin take center stage, as she seemingly stares into the souls of anyone looking at the image. There are several throwback photos in which Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable, but she's almost more unrecognizable in this jarring contemporary photo.
The feedback in the comments came swiftly, with many praising Vanity Fair for their choice of image. "I love that cover image for her. Good work, team," one Instagram user quipped. Another commenter chimed in: "That first pic is DIABOLICAL. And I'm so here for it." Meanwhile, another commenter had a simple request, writing, "Jesus Christ a warning next time please."
Karoline Leavitt's grandma style has had the internet debating her age before
There are quite a few reasons why people might believe Karoline Leavitt is older than someone in her 20s — after all, she often dresses older than her age, and the massive age gap between her and her husband is even bigger than the gap between Donald and Melania Trump. But the truth of the matter is, Leavitt was born in August 1997, and she set the record for the youngest White House press secretary of all time. Which makes her unflattering Vanity Fair close-up even more surprising for many.
The unfiltered pic was pored over by many critics who quickly pointed out something that stood out — small dots on her lips that many claimed were evidence of lip injection procedures. "This photographer understood the assignment... Get them a Pulitzer Prize for making sure we see every last bloody lip injection entry point," one Instagram user commented under the post. "Trump is the only that keeps bringing up her lips, so this was just top tier photo journalism"
Trump has, in the past, taken heat for some particularly creepy comments about Leavitt's lips. At a rally in December, as seen in a video shared by The Independent, Trump praised her for her "beautiful face and those lips that don't stop," before comparing them to a "little machine gun." However, with how Trump-obsessed Leavitt seems to be, it's possible she just took the comments as a compliment. What she likely won't take as a compliment is this super shady Vanity Fair post.