Sami Sheen's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is Clear As Day In Before & After Photos

Sami Sheen is all grown up and stunning. And she believes she has plastic surgery to thank for her transformation. Taking to Instagram Stories in October 2025, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' first child shared a side-by-side comparison of herself before and after getting plastic surgery. Underneath her jaw-dropping transformation snaps, Sami got candid about all the cosmetic procedures she had undergone over seven years, writing, "Thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, boob job, nose job, veneers" (via X). The OnlyFans star also didn't shy away from revealing that she used a filter to enhance her looks in her social media posts.

Sami Sheen's IG Story update pic.twitter.com/ncTGpgIwtM — Polly (@pollygarcia0915) October 8, 2025

While some people were in awe of Charlie and Richards' daughter's dramatic plastic surgery results, others criticized her for promoting plastic surgery as a means to achieve unrealistic beauty standards. Responding to one such disappointed critic in her Instagram Story, Sami explained why she had chosen to be candid about her plastic surgery, writing (via People), "My only goal with that post was to be transparent with what I've had done cause people ask me all the time and the last thing I wanna do is paint a false narrative."

Sami once again insisted that she had never meant to encourage anyone to go under the knife because she believed that bodies were just as stunning without any additional work. Although the before-and-after snaps of Sami's transformation caused a stir, it wasn't the first time that she got candid about getting work done. In fact, the influencer has been chronicling the highs and lows of her cosmetic procedures ever since she became an adult.