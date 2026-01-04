Sami Sheen's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is Clear As Day In Before & After Photos
Sami Sheen is all grown up and stunning. And she believes she has plastic surgery to thank for her transformation. Taking to Instagram Stories in October 2025, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' first child shared a side-by-side comparison of herself before and after getting plastic surgery. Underneath her jaw-dropping transformation snaps, Sami got candid about all the cosmetic procedures she had undergone over seven years, writing, "Thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, boob job, nose job, veneers" (via X). The OnlyFans star also didn't shy away from revealing that she used a filter to enhance her looks in her social media posts.
While some people were in awe of Charlie and Richards' daughter's dramatic plastic surgery results, others criticized her for promoting plastic surgery as a means to achieve unrealistic beauty standards. Responding to one such disappointed critic in her Instagram Story, Sami explained why she had chosen to be candid about her plastic surgery, writing (via People), "My only goal with that post was to be transparent with what I've had done cause people ask me all the time and the last thing I wanna do is paint a false narrative."
Sami once again insisted that she had never meant to encourage anyone to go under the knife because she believed that bodies were just as stunning without any additional work. Although the before-and-after snaps of Sami's transformation caused a stir, it wasn't the first time that she got candid about getting work done. In fact, the influencer has been chronicling the highs and lows of her cosmetic procedures ever since she became an adult.
Sami Sheen has gotten some plastic surgery procedures done for tragic reasons
In a TikTok posted in April 2025 (via YouTube), Sami Sheen shared that she first got lip fillers at 18 and gets yearly maintenance work done because she dislikes how her lips look without the added plumpness. Speaking to Bustle in October 2023, the OnlyFans model shared that one of her childhood dreams as a 10-year-old was getting bigger breasts like her mother, Denise Richards.
Before she was old enough to undergo an augmentation surgery, she would even line her bras with socks to give her breasts a fuller look. In her TikTok video, the model shared that she intended to size up with her breast implants when the time for her maintenance came around. Meanwhile, in a March 2025 episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," then-20-year-old Sheen shared that getting rhinoplasty had been a long-standing dream of hers because she had been bullied about her nose since her high school days.
Unfortunately, the harsh critiques of her appearance hadn't stopped in her adulthood, as she recalled how someone had left a comment saying that she didn't hold a candle to her mother's beauty. Richards teared up as she opened up about her eldest's plastic surgery, saying, "I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don't want [my daughters] to feel they have to look a certain way" (via People). Ultimately, it seems that Sheen's insecurities have become a tragic part of Denise's life, too.