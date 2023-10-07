Sami Sheen Is All Grown Up And Stunning

The following article mentions addiction.

On March 9, 2004, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen welcomed daughter Sami Sheen. While Sami's father was also raised in a very Hollywood family, her mother's upbringing was a totally different story. "My parents were still married, and I grew up in a small town outside of Illinois," Denise told The Local Moms Network. "My daughters' parents are divorced and in the public eye — and growing up in a day and age of social media which is different, no matter where you're growing up."

Denise, who is also a mom to Lola Sheen and Eloise Richards, has been honest about the highs and lows of her relationship with Sami. At one point, Sami and Denise were even estranged. "Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," the reality TV star said on "Jeff Lewis Live" in 2022. "She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles. When there's access to everything."

When your mom is Denise Richards, your dad is Charlie Sheen, and your grandfather is Martin Sheen, the limelight is never too far away. And now that Sami Sheen is an adult, she's using that platform to pave her own way.