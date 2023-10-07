Sami Sheen Is All Grown Up And Stunning
The following article mentions addiction.
On March 9, 2004, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen welcomed daughter Sami Sheen. While Sami's father was also raised in a very Hollywood family, her mother's upbringing was a totally different story. "My parents were still married, and I grew up in a small town outside of Illinois," Denise told The Local Moms Network. "My daughters' parents are divorced and in the public eye — and growing up in a day and age of social media which is different, no matter where you're growing up."
Denise, who is also a mom to Lola Sheen and Eloise Richards, has been honest about the highs and lows of her relationship with Sami. At one point, Sami and Denise were even estranged. "Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," the reality TV star said on "Jeff Lewis Live" in 2022. "She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles. When there's access to everything."
When your mom is Denise Richards, your dad is Charlie Sheen, and your grandfather is Martin Sheen, the limelight is never too far away. And now that Sami Sheen is an adult, she's using that platform to pave her own way.
Sami Sheen tried acting
Sami Sheen has tried acting like her famous parents, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. As a child, she had a small role in "Two and a Half Men." The episode, which is titled "Yes, Monsignor," aired in November 2004. In it, Sami played the daughter of Lisa — and yes, Lisa was played by Denise Richards.
But did her taste of acting inspire her or put her off it entirely? In a 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Richards shared that one of her daughters "prefers being on the other side of the camera and is interested in directing and photography, while another daughter is interested in acting." The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star did not specify which of her three daughters she was referring to. But according to ET, Sami provided some clarity in an Instagram Q&A: "I wanna be a director & write a screenplay."
And how would her mom feel if she followed in her footsteps? "I think I want them to do what they want to do," Richards said. "I'm never going to say, 'Oh, you want to be an actor ... maybe go look into something else,' because I would not have wanted my parents to say that to me. So, if any of our children want to pursue something in acting or performing or whatever, I would support them."
Denise Richards and Sami Sheen hit a rough patch
Denise Richards's relationship with her eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, has been complicated. It has been documented that the mom and daughter have had their issues, and the "Starship Troopers" actor has been honest about her parenting difficulties.
"I'm struggling with parenting right now with my teenagers," Richards said on a 2020 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It's not easy." That same year, things between Richards and Sami appeared to reach a breaking point; Sami moved out of Denise's home to live with her father, Charlie Sheen. Sami posted a now-deleted video on TikTok in September 2021 about her living situation. "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "Now finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own two cats, happily single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school."
But was it so bad living with her mom? "Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She's a mom and a parent and there are rules," a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. "She didn't want to follow the rules." The tipster also said Richards was "saddened" by everything that had transpired and noted that Charlie's parenting style was very different.
Charlie Sheen was present in her life
As previously noted, Sami Sheen is the eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. Charlie and Richards split in 2005 when Richards was pregnant with their second child, Lola Sheen, and as ABC News reported at the time, a drawn-out legal battle ensued. Despite the behind-the-scenes messiness, Charlie and Richards have made an effort to be supportive co-parents.
"There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad, and I want to keep it that way," Richards said on a 2020 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad. I never talk badly about him, and I want him to be part of their lives." Richards has been open about her co-parenting relationship and her decision to put her daughters first, no matter what. "I wanted to maintain peace, and I didn't want the girls to be privy to any discord," she told The Local Moms Network of her co-parenting with Charlie.
Like Richards, Charlie has always been in his daughters' lives. "Charlie loves all of his children very much," a source told Hollywood Life in 2021. "He's a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters." The source also shared that he "always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings."
Sami Sheen's mom has always been open and honest with her
Sami Sheen is a young woman who is unafraid to speak her truth and follow her own path, and that's something that was instilled in her at an early age. Her mother, Denise Richards, and her father, Charlie Sheen, have made some career choices and personal life choices that others have judged for one reason or another. However, Richards has not only made a point of not judging her kids' choices, but has been honest with them about her own story.
For example, rather than hide the fact that she posed for Playboy in 2004, Richards was upfront with her daughters about the scandalous magazine spread. "I'm honest with them. They had heard that I was in Playboy. I didn't even think that they would know what that is because now kids can go on the internet and see all kinds of things, so [I had] to explain that," Richards said in an episode of Dean McDermott's "Daddy Issues" podcast. "They don't Google [me]. I don't think they want to know certain things, either. I wouldn't want to read certain things about my parents."
Sami Sheen's mom admits she's 'fairly strict'
Denise Richards may seem like a fun and supportive mom, but she also has boundaries. "I'm a fairly strict parent, and especially as my older girls are getting older, I'm trying to find the balance," she told The Local Moms Network. "It's so difficult to be their parent, not their friend, right now. Later, I can be their friend."
Richards' home may not have been the "everything goes" house, but she made these decisions in her daughters' best interests. As she dished to People in 2019, "I definitely have rules and boundaries, and there's consequences." The outlet also noted that Richards had even installed security cameras to deter Sami Sheen from sneaking out of the house.
Nowadays, Sami is on her own and following her own rules. "[Sami] is no longer living with Charlie and moved into a place close to Denise that Denise helped her set up, decorate, and get settled in," a source told ET in June 2023. "They are closer than ever and have a great mother-daughter relationship." A tipster echoed these sentiments in an interview with People. "Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her. She doesn't want to push them away," they said.
Sami Sheen has been candid about her vaping addiction
If there's one thing Sami Sheen's going to do on social media, it's be totally honest with her fans — and sometimes, that means pulling back the curtain on the less neat and tidy parts of her life. In a TikTok video posted in September 2023, she got candid about her nicotine addiction. "I like to keep my life private, and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f***ing loser," she shared before telling fans that she wanted to be open about her struggles to stop vaping to help others. "I have been vaping for five years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f***ing years. ... I tried quitting multiple times. It's really f***ing hard."
Sheen asked her followers for tips on how to quit and revealed that time is of the essence because she is scheduled to undergo breast augmentation in November 2023. As she explained in the video, she can't smoke at all in the month leading up to the procedure. "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this," she said.
She is a fan of Euphoria
The HBO series "Euphoria" has generated a lot of buzz since its 2019 premiere, but one could argue that buzz reached fever pitch when the 5th episode of Season 2 aired in February 2022. The episode, which is titled "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird," follows the aftermath of Rue Bennett's relapse. Zendaya's work in the harrowing episode received rave reviews across the board, and for good reason. As Brooke LaMantia at The Cut wrote, "The entire 54-minute episode was a reminder of what first drew us into the series: Zendaya's shatteringly good portrayal of addiction." Sami Sheen also sang the episode's praises.
"Everyone should go watch this episode. Even if you don't watch 'Euphoria' just watch this one episode," Sheen wrote on Instagram (via Hola! magazine). "Zendaya's performance in it is insane. she's so talented & just this episode alone is better than some of my favorite movies, which says a lot. It does an amazing job showing the different perspectives of someone who struggles with addiction and the people who are close with someone who does." Sami did not elaborate, but her father, Charlie Sheen, has been open about his own journey with sobriety. On a 2019 episode of "Loose Women," the "Wall Street" actor, who was one year sober at that point, spoke about his experiences with addiction. "I wish I could make a lot of it go away, but they wouldn't call it the past if it wasn't," he said.
Sami Sheen is a horse girl through and through
Much like mom Denise Richards, Sami Sheen is a proud horse girl. While visiting Honolulu, Hawaii, in February 2023, Sami spent some time riding and hanging out with horses and documented the adventure on Instagram. In 2016, she shared a photo someone snapped as she and a horse jumped over a hurdle. In 2014, the Daily Mail shared some photos of Richards with her two eldest kids at an equestrian center for a riding lesson. And way before that? As People reported at the time, a 2-year-old Sami was spotted with her mom at an equestrian center. The list goes on and on.
Clearly, saddling up is a big part of Sami's life. During that aforementioned trip to Honolulu, Sami posted a TikTok where she's riding a horse on a beach. "My favorite kind of therapy," she wrote.
In 2018, Sami's mom landed in some legal drama over horse matters. As People reported at the time, she allegedly owed the stable in Malibu where she boarded two of her horses nearly $50,000 — and the stable filed a lawsuit against her for not paying up. According to The Blast, the stable allegedly refused to accept payment from Richards or Charlie Sheen, and supposedly threatened to sell her horses.
Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans
OnlyFans has become a popular content subscription service and has appealed to several famous faces; Iggy Azalea, Coco Austin, and Carmen Electra are just a few of the celebrities who have signed up. Sami Sheen also has an account, which she started in 2022. In a TikTok video in 2023 (via ET), she opened up about how much she loves creating content for OF.
"There's absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment," she said. "I don't know why people are so judgmental towards it. I love it, and it makes me happy, and it's boosted my confidence so much. I can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours. It just makes me happy. I love my job so much." But someone who did not love her job was her father, Charlie Sheen.
"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he told Page Six in June 2022. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity." But Charlie did change his opinion about Sami's decision, and his publicist, Jeff Ballard, shared Sheen's new take with ET. He commented on how Denise Richards (who had publicly supported their daughter) "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
Her relationship with her mom is getting stronger
The problems between Sami Sheen and Denise Richards have played out publicly. "I have a strained relationship with her. It's very difficult," Denise Richards said of Sami Sheen on "Jeff Lewis Live" in February 2022. "I know though [that] we'll get back to where we were, eventually. Right now, it is strained." "The Bold and the Beautiful" actor was right, and their relationship has taken a positive turn.
By Mother's Day 2022, the two seemed to be back on the right track. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Sami wished Richards a happy Mother's Day and gushed about how "grateful" she was for her mom. A source then confirmed to Us Weekly the two had recently reconciled.
A little over a year later, Richards publicly defended her daughter's decision to join OnlyFans. In a June 2022 Instagram post, the reality TV alum wrote, "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has ... And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle." As an added show of support, Richards also joined OnlyFans.
She is a budding model
Sami Sheen is a beautiful young woman, following in mama Denise Richards' footsteps. Sami, like her mom, is a model, and she has appeared in a campaign for Alexander Wang Bodywear. In an August 2023 Instagram post, Sheen shared two photos, one of her wearing white mesh underwear and posing in front of a fan, and another where she's in black mesh underwear and riding in a bumper car. Her caption captured her excitement: "My first campaign is out!!!" The post's comment section was filled with support from fans, including Alexander Wang, who commented with a heart emoji. The photos are also posted on the official account of the luxury brand.
Richards started in modeling when she was around Sami's age, but her entrée into the modeling world was less glamorous. As she recounted in her memoir, "Real Girl Next Door," early on in her career, her agency placed her in an apartment in Tokyo so she could work there for a few months. The apartment was anything but cozy. "It got worse when I turned on the lights. I saw hundreds of cockroaches run across the floor and the kitchen counters," she recalled.
Unlike Sami, it took Richards a little while to warm up to the idea of doing lingerie shoots. "I refused any job that required me to pose in my bra and underwear, which infuriated the agency," she wrote.
Sami Sheen has a collection of tattoos
Sami Sheen is a big fan of body art and already has quite a collection. In March 2022, she shared a photo on Instagram of a large butterfly wing design on her back. "Finally got my wings," she captioned the post and tagged tattoo artist Asa Lee Crow IV.
In December 2021, Sami posted some snaps on Instagram that were taken while her inner arm was inked. Some of her tattoos include a tiny rainbow on her upper arm, the phrase "Je suis de l'art" at the back of her neck, the numbers "11:11" and a rose on her wrist, and Radiohead lyrics on her arm, per Hollywood Life. There are likely many more tattoos that fans are unaware of.
Sami isn't the only one in the family who is into body art. Her parents, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, once celebrated their relationship with ink — a decision they certainly came to regret. Sheen got the name "Denise" on his left wrist, which he removed following their split. And Richards once had the name "Charlie" on her ankle, which she later transformed into a fairy.
She doesn't care about dating famous people
In April 2023, Sami Sheen posted a photo on Instagram of herself locking lips with her boyfriend. She captioned the post with just two words: "mon amour." Sheen shares some of her life with the public, but other aspects, like who she is dating, are more private. And while she does appear to be in a relationship, the details are unknown.
Who she is dating remains a mystery, but their coupling has not been for more than a year. In a Q&A on Instagram in June 2022 (via Hollywood Life), she confirmed she was single at the time. She also got into what she looks for in a partner. For starters, they don't need to be a celebrity. "lmao I don't care about fame or popularity," she wrote in response to a question about dating. "As long as someone is respectful and we can have fun together that's all that matters." We couldn't agree more.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).