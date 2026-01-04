How Jonathan Scott Really Gets Along With Zooey Deschanel's Ex-Husband
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating since 2019 after they first met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." As things got more serious between the HGTV star and his actress girlfriend, she introduced him to her two children, Elsie and Charlie, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. And while coming into a situation like this might be daunting for some men, Scott handled it with ease. Not only has he bonded with Deschanel's kids, but Scott is also friendly with their dad. "It's awesome because my kids' dad is a great dad," Deschanel said in a December 2025 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I always want to support him as a parent," she continued, adding that Scott is even in a group chat with her and Pechenik.
"My kids thrive when they know that we all care for each other. We socialize and we've been on vacations together. We've been through a lot," she explained. Deschanel and Pechenik tied the knot in 2015 but separated four years later. Over the course of the past few years, the whole family has been dedicated to making sure that Elsie and Charlie know that they are well cared for and well loved.
Jonathan Scott loves being a bonus dad to Zooey Deschanel's kids
Jonathan Scott has completely embraced his role as bonus dad to Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik's two kids. "I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," he told Today in an interview published in early 2023. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy," he continued, noting that there was one particular moment when Charlie drew a picture of the family and included the "Property Brothers" star along with Deschanel and Pechenik. "I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet, because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad.' How cool is that? You have more people that love you," Scott told the outlet.
Scott got down on one knee later that year — and he was sure to include Elsie and Charlie in the proposal. "The kids pulled a banner out that said, 'Zooey, will you marry me?'" Scott recalled in an interview with People.