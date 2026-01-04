How Jonathan Scott Really Gets Along With Zooey Deschanel's Ex-Husband

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating since 2019 after they first met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." As things got more serious between the HGTV star and his actress girlfriend, she introduced him to her two children, Elsie and Charlie, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. And while coming into a situation like this might be daunting for some men, Scott handled it with ease. Not only has he bonded with Deschanel's kids, but Scott is also friendly with their dad. "It's awesome because my kids' dad is a great dad," Deschanel said in a December 2025 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I always want to support him as a parent," she continued, adding that Scott is even in a group chat with her and Pechenik.

"My kids thrive when they know that we all care for each other. We socialize and we've been on vacations together. We've been through a lot," she explained. Deschanel and Pechenik tied the knot in 2015 but separated four years later. Over the course of the past few years, the whole family has been dedicated to making sure that Elsie and Charlie know that they are well cared for and well loved.