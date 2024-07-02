The Strangest Things About HGTV's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Relationship

It all started with a song. That's what you could say when describing the relationship between Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" fame and Jonathan Scott from HGTV, since they met while doing "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" in August 2019. Their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, were in tow, so it wasn't exactly a first date. Plus, Zooey was still married to her now ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Zooey and Pechenik announced their split on September 6, 2019 per People. By September 13, Hollywood Life had photos of Zooey and Jonathan holding hands, and People confirmed the "Property Brothers" star and actor were an official item.

There are a lot of sweet moments in Zooey and Jonathan's relationship, but the speedy rate at which they got together may be odd to some. However, Zooey and Pechenik were reportedly already separated prior to announcing their breakup, according to a source for People. A different insider spoke about Zooey and Jonathan to the outlet and explained that they enjoyed their time making "Carpool Karaoke," saying, "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it," adding that Zooey and Jonathan liked a lot of the same things.

Despite their apparent soulmate-ism, there are other strange things about Zooey and Jonathan's relationship.