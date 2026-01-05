Glaring Signs Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are Headed For Divorce In 2026
By Hollywood standards, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have one of the most successful age gap relationships among celebrity couples. In an industry where even Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's long history and sizzling chemistry couldn't make their marriage last beyond two years, the Baldwins sailed past the seven-year itch and entered the next decade of their union. However, the couple has gone through some pretty rough patches, including in 2025 alone — challenges that may mean their marriage could be ending.
Interestingly, the two seemed just as in love as ever when they marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Instagram in June 2025 with a sweet and playful video featuring plenty of PDA. Reenacting a scene from "As Good As It Gets," Alec quoted Jack Nicholson's character, Melvin Udall, saying, "You make me want to be a better man." Hilaria then responded with a quote from Helen Hunt's Carol Connelly, saying, "You make me want to be a better woman." The video ended with the pair exchanging a sweet kiss and greeting each other, "Happy anniversary."
Though this was a wonderful milestone for the couple, their marriage weathered quite a few storms, including Alec's involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" and Hilaria's messy heritage scandal. The couple was also plagued by some pretty nasty rumors, such as the false claim that their sixth child, Lucia, had been fathered by another man. However, they remained supportive of each other in weal and woe. However, even the strongest marriages can break down when continually battered by problems, and the Baldwins have faced plenty. Here are glaring signs that Alec and Hilaria are headed for divorce in 2026.
Alec and Hilaria sought help for marital issues stemming from their age gap
After Alec and Hilaria first met in February 2011, it didn't take long for them to fall in love. A little over a year later, they were engaged, and in June 2012, they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony. The fact that the "Beetlejuice" star was 54 years old at the time of their nuptials — 26 years older than his then-28-year-old wife — did not seem like a major factor back then, with Hilaria even suggesting that she sometimes felt like she was the more mature one in their marriage. "Sometimes I'm his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, 'She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite," Hilaria told Romper in 2023.
Two years later, however, the yoga expert admitted that their age difference is far too large to brush off and has caused enough cracks in their marriage that they decided to seek help to resolve them. During an appearance on the "Uncut and Uncensored" podcast in 2025, Hilaria said (via Page Six), "I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation. There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, 'He has 26 more years of experience.' And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy." She didn't specify how their age gap has affected their marriage, but the revelation that they're getting counseling proved they're willing to fight for their relationship and work on their problems. However, there are some things that therapy can't solve, and certain issues stemming from the massive difference in their ages and life experiences might be among them.
Hilaria and Alec had some tense public exchanges in 2025
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's issues go beyond their age gap. An awkward moment between the couple went viral in March 2025 when the wellness guru snapped at her husband mid-interview. In the video, the couple could be seen speaking to "Extra" about the possibility of a second season for their reality show, "The Baldwins." However, the awkwardness started right at the beginning of the clip when Hilaria cut off the "30 Rock" actor as he attempted to chime in with his own commentary. "When I'm talking, you're not talking," she told Alec. Later in their chat, he repeatedly interrupted Hilaria's responses with unrelated comments and questions, derailing the interview and leading his wife to call him out. "...You're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute," Hilaria said. When Alec opted to mouth words at the camera instead, Hilaria rolled her eyes at his antics.
The tension was even more palpable in their TLC show when they discussed the apparently unwelcome shift in their dynamic. Alec made it clear he was unhappy with Hilaria's behavior in terms of decision-making, claiming she always wanted to get her way and no longer respected his opinions. "You and I used to be more collaborative. We'd argue. We'd discuss. We'd have some accommodation. One day, you changed. No matter what I said, (you said) no," he said, per the Daily Mail. However, Hilaria brushed off his complaint, saying, "I agree that's your reality of it. But what I used to do is say yes and do whatever I wanted and keep it from you." This caused Alec to hurl another accusation at Hilaria, adding, "You gaslit me." These tense exchanges and their seemingly unbalanced dynamic don't seem to point to a healthy, thriving relationship.
Hilaria was spotted without her wedding ring after admitting she once ditched it during their 'rockiest' period
Rumors that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin might have hit a rough patch in their marriage surfaced after she stepped out sans wedding ring in October 2025. Some fans became concerned when the yoga instructor's wedding band was nowhere to be found during a rehearsal for "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34, in which she participated as one of the celebrity competitors. She quickly denied claims that her marriage was on the rocks by posting a video showing off her ring and a plushie of Alec's "Beetlejuice" character, Adam. She also explained in the caption that wearing the ring "hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing" during rehearsals, so she left it off that day. But although she debunked the marital trouble rumors, the ring's absence came just a few months after Hilaria admitted she once ditched it when she and Alec had been on the verge of a split.
In excerpts from Hilaria's memoir, "Manual Not Included," released in May 2025, she confessed that things got so bad in 2015 that she had been on the verge of filing divorce papers and had stopped wearing her wedding and engagement rings. "I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk," Hilaria wrote, according to The U.S. Sun. She explained that she had been upset that Alec neglected his family for work, answering calls and emails while she was giving birth to their second child, Rafael, and later leaving her with two young children to care for right after her delivery. "That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler," added Hilaria.
Alec's idea of a good time on Father's Day doesn't involve his wife and kids
During her 2025 interview with "Uncut and Uncensored," Hilaria Baldwin said Alec Baldwin made it clear to her from the beginning of their relationship that he wanted a big family. "I was 27 when we met, and [Alec] was very focused. He was like, 'I need to know if you want to have kids,'" she recalled (via USA Today). By their 13th wedding anniversary, Hilaria had helped make his dream come true, with the couple having welcomed seven children — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María Lucía, and Ilaria. (Alec also shares daughter Ireland with his former wife, Kim Basinger.) So, it was a little surprising that when asked in June 2025 what his idea of a perfect Father's Day was, Alec's answer was a day away from his wife and children. "I'd ride my bike to Virginia. I'll have a long time with fresh air," he told E! News. In contrast, Hilaria posted on Instagram a month earlier that "Mother's Day is being together...remembering the journey of making these little people, playgrounds, climbing trees, homework, random baldwinito fitness class."
This wasn't the only time they weren't on the same page when it came to children. Earlier in the year, Hilaria told People that Alec is "always asking [her] for more kids" despite having already welcomed seven. The actor clarified that he "[doesn't] really want one" but that "every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'" Hilaria, however, told "Today" that Alec would have to find a "younger, new wife" if he wanted another baby because she was done having kids.
Alec and Hilaria got the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck treatment
In the months leading up to Jennifer Lopez's filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, tabloids were filled with numerous rumors and speculations about their various marriage woes. Chief among them had been their supposed clashing approaches to fame, with Affleck preferring to keep most aspects of their relationship out of the public eye and Lopez pushing for the complete opposite. This allegedly contributed to the breakdown of their marriage just two years after they exchanged "I do's" in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in 2022.
In 2025, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin seemingly got the Bennifer treatment when a report surfaced that, in addition to their considerable age difference, fame had also caused problems in their marriage. "The age gap makes a cute headline. But the real tension is Hilaria's need for constant attention. Alec wants privacy. Hilaria wants engagement numbers," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter's Shuter Scoop. Another insider claimed that the yoga studio cofounder allegedly turned the massive amount of eyeballs focused on their family in the wake of the tragic "Rust" shooting in 2021 into an opportunity to increase her fame during what was a difficult period for her husband. "She's addicted to visibility. Every crisis becomes content. Alec can't keep up — he's exhausted," the second source said. "He needed quiet. She needed relevance."
Judging by how often Alec posts his wife and kids on social media and how he agreed to star in a reality show with his family, he's certainly not as reserved as Affleck when it comes to sharing his private life. However, history might repeat itself, and these types of tabloid headlines could signal a potential divorce for 2026.