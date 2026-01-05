Glaring Signs Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are Headed For Divorce In 2026

By Hollywood standards, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have one of the most successful age gap relationships among celebrity couples. In an industry where even Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's long history and sizzling chemistry couldn't make their marriage last beyond two years, the Baldwins sailed past the seven-year itch and entered the next decade of their union. However, the couple has gone through some pretty rough patches, including in 2025 alone — challenges that may mean their marriage could be ending.

Interestingly, the two seemed just as in love as ever when they marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Instagram in June 2025 with a sweet and playful video featuring plenty of PDA. Reenacting a scene from "As Good As It Gets," Alec quoted Jack Nicholson's character, Melvin Udall, saying, "You make me want to be a better man." Hilaria then responded with a quote from Helen Hunt's Carol Connelly, saying, "You make me want to be a better woman." The video ended with the pair exchanging a sweet kiss and greeting each other, "Happy anniversary."

Though this was a wonderful milestone for the couple, their marriage weathered quite a few storms, including Alec's involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" and Hilaria's messy heritage scandal. The couple was also plagued by some pretty nasty rumors, such as the false claim that their sixth child, Lucia, had been fathered by another man. However, they remained supportive of each other in weal and woe. However, even the strongest marriages can break down when continually battered by problems, and the Baldwins have faced plenty. Here are glaring signs that Alec and Hilaria are headed for divorce in 2026.