Throwback Pic Of JD Vance Is A Hair And Makeup Fail That Rivals Trump's Biggest Flops

When it comes to Trumpland, appearance is everything, but that doesn't mean devotees necessarily have good taste. Vice President JD Vance is living proof. A throwback picture of the former Ohio senator dating back to February 2024 shows him with a choppy haircut that creates the illusion he's wearing a badly-fitted wig. Vance isn't beating those eyeliner allegations based on this snap either. No matter how you look at it, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author appears to be sporting his rumored signature makeup look in the photograph.

Some users in the comments even pointed out that it seemed as though Vance was wearing mascara. The dodgy cut mimicked Vance's disastrous haircut from August 2024, which saw him showing up to Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, sporting a 'do that resembled a nuclear explosion. Pundits (understandably) wondered whether Vance and President Donald Trump might have a secret contest going to see who can sport the worst haircut of the year. It's hard to say who won. Both are very competent in the bad hairdo department.

Trump's complete hair transformation has been a total disaster, with the divisive politician making headlines in 2018 when an unruly wind ruffled his sparse mane, revealing that he didn't have much of it left, and giving onlookers an uninterrupted view of the notoriously image-conscious Trump's bare scalp. Then, of course, there's his tangerine makeup, the composition of which remains a mystery. Back in 2019, an anonymous White House source tried to convince the New York Times that the president's complexion is the result of "good genes" and translucent powder. If that's what good genes look like, we'll take a hard pass.