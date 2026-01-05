Throwback Pic Of JD Vance Is A Hair And Makeup Fail That Rivals Trump's Biggest Flops
When it comes to Trumpland, appearance is everything, but that doesn't mean devotees necessarily have good taste. Vice President JD Vance is living proof. A throwback picture of the former Ohio senator dating back to February 2024 shows him with a choppy haircut that creates the illusion he's wearing a badly-fitted wig. Vance isn't beating those eyeliner allegations based on this snap either. No matter how you look at it, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author appears to be sporting his rumored signature makeup look in the photograph.
Some users in the comments even pointed out that it seemed as though Vance was wearing mascara. The dodgy cut mimicked Vance's disastrous haircut from August 2024, which saw him showing up to Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, sporting a 'do that resembled a nuclear explosion. Pundits (understandably) wondered whether Vance and President Donald Trump might have a secret contest going to see who can sport the worst haircut of the year. It's hard to say who won. Both are very competent in the bad hairdo department.
Trump's complete hair transformation has been a total disaster, with the divisive politician making headlines in 2018 when an unruly wind ruffled his sparse mane, revealing that he didn't have much of it left, and giving onlookers an uninterrupted view of the notoriously image-conscious Trump's bare scalp. Then, of course, there's his tangerine makeup, the composition of which remains a mystery. Back in 2019, an anonymous White House source tried to convince the New York Times that the president's complexion is the result of "good genes" and translucent powder. If that's what good genes look like, we'll take a hard pass.
Vance and Trump are equally obsessed with their appearance
Apparently, President Donald Trump and his second-in-command, JD Vance, are actively competing for the worst hair and makeup look, but neither man seems to realize this. Both parties clearly value their appearance, to the extent that we can't help but wonder whether there's slightly more to it. In Trump's case, certain pundits insist that his fragile ego is the reason behind his image obsession. Photo editor Emily Elsie addressed the divisive leader's eerily orange glow during an Instagram Q&A, arguing that the intensity of his tangerine complexion has everything to do with how confident he felt on any given day. "When Trump took office in 2017, he was significantly less orange... but as his term wore on, more bronzer was applied," Elsie noted, per Grazia. "The more stressed... the more makeup. And then when out of office, the makeup would only reappear for the cameras."
Vance seems to be following in his boss's footsteps, with netizens even accusing him of adopting the orange makeup trend after taking office. The vice president also appears to be deeply aware of a viral meme that shows him with a head full of frizzy locks, to the extent that he gamely dressed up as the meme for Halloween 2025, perhaps in an attempt to show that it hadn't got to him. Vance has also started to dress more like Trump too.
While he once favored jeans, open-collared dress shirts, and flannel suit jackets — the unofficial uniform of Silicon Valley — his venture into the controversial politician's orbit saw him parroting Trump's style, opting for formal, boxy suits instead. As the president's approval numbers plummet during his second term, Vance should consider distancing himself, including ditching the questionable hair, makeup, and outdated suits.