JD Vance's Disastrous New Haircut Makes You Wonder Whether He's A Plant To Take Down Donald Trump

The 2024 campaign for The White House is in full swing with candidates out shaking hands, kissing babies, and in the case of JD Vance, trying to appear like a normal, everyday guy — but failing miserably. The vice-presidential hopeful stopped in Valdosta, GA, on August 22 to pick up donuts for the gang, and to chat with the locals at Holt's Sweet Shop.

News organizations were on hand to capture the viral moment that keeps getting worse the more you look at it. On top of the awkward conversation, the hilarious lack of enthusiasm from the store's staff at meeting Vance, and the politician's painful ignorance of delicious donut types, there was one more glaringly obvious thing the cameras captured: Vance's hair. While it's usually running mate Donald J. Trump's decade of bad hair that garners attention, the Ohio senator appears to be making a play for the crown of Mane Incompetence, and it's not doing their campaign any favors.

Folks on Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, had digs and disses that cited Vance's lock look as one more reason to vote against Trump. Several people also questioned the skills of his barber, but as a hair and beauty editor with over 20 years experience, I'm chalking this one up to user error.

