Chip & Joanna Gaines' Out Of Touch Moments Torched Their Reputation

In June 2025, Chip and Joanna Gaines released a new series. No longer on HGTV, the couple excitedly premiered their new show "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" on their Magnolia Network. In the couple's famous playground of Waco, they announced their purchase of a sprawling lakefront home. In addition to their enormous farmhouse estate, the lake house buy was an obvious expense that many of the couple's fans couldn't relate to.

Chip and Joanna weren't saved by the original premise of their "Fixer Upper" series, but instead dug themselves deeper into the out-of-touch hole by filming the renovation that would be added to their own personal real estate portfolio. Fans voiced their complaints about the uncomfortable and obvious separation between the reality stars and relatability, noting that the couple were annoying, unwatchable, and showoffs in the new series.

"Y'all are yesterday's news. Quit destroying Waco," an Instagram user commented under Joanna's post featuring the lake house announcement. Others complained about tucking the show behind the high price of the Magnolia Network, noting that the streaming service was more than a little self-serving. "My cable bill finally got to the point where I changed the plan, it was ridiculously priced," one commenter wrote, adding of Chip and Joanna, "Guess they forgot about the [people] who helped make them big. Oh well."