Chip & Joanna Gaines' HGTV Return Angers Fans & Proves Their Reputation Will Never Recover

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines were unsurprisingly the talk of the town upon returning to HGTV yet again. Chip and Joanna made a brief reappearance on HGTV in 2024, for "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," and now, they're back for more. On December 9, 2025, HGTV, the Magnolia Network, and HBO Max premiered "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain Home," a three-part miniseries that follows the Gaines family as they renovate their vacation home somewhere adjacent to the Rocky Mountains. While many were eager to see the dynamic duo tackle both the elements and the big design project, others were not so quick to let Chip and Joanna avoid their many controversies.

Within the Reddit subreddit for HGTV fans, many expressed their disappointment. "I was annoyed by the show," one such commenter posted, elaborating, "An insanely rich couple [...] [renovating] their own vacation 'cabin' very few folks could afford isn't my idea of a show I want to watch." As another responded, "That's why Bargain Block was my favorite show," lamenting, "It's a shame what has happened to HGTV," referencing at least one cancelled HGTV show fans wish would come back.

Considering all the recent shakeups at HGTV, it makes sense that Chip and Joanna Gaines showing off their net worth wouldn't be the best way to reconnect with fans. In fact, much of the issues expressed boiled down to just how out of touch the once beloved couple are.