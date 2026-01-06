Unfiltered Pics Of Zooey Deschanel Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Zooey Deschanel is a reference when it comes to makeup choices. After she decided to adopt a look that made fans forever associate her with the "twee" trend — an aesthetic choice that plays up cuteness and delicacy — it's hard to think of Deschanel without picturing her doll-like face. But even celebs don't always have the time or skills to put together a perfect look, which is why some unfiltered Deschanel photos prove that good makeup is hard to do.

Deschanel herself has admitted she's always been a fan of the 1960s throwback look when it comes to her makeup. However, even though she has mostly stuck to one style throughout her entire career, she managed to create her own stunning transformation that was never boring to witness. And that includes both good and questionable makeup choices. While the actor is often on point when it comes to her cosmetics, sometimes her look just doesn't hold up in a close-up.