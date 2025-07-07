10 Celebrity Makeup Transformations That Completely Backfired

As someone well known for her role as a harsh style critic, fans expect aesthetic excellence from Kelly Osbourne, who hosted E!'s "Fashion Police" alongside other notable fashion figures like Joan Rivers. Her reputation for giving biting commentary on other celebrities' looks makes her makeup blunder all the more detrimental.

In 2012, Osbourne arrived on the red carpet of an Art of Elysium event wearing a foundation shade that looked startlingly yellow on her skin. It's a common makeup mistake to apply a foundation that is a shade too light or too deep for one's complexion, but to choose a foundation color so drastically different from the natural tone of her skin was nothing short of a tragic mistake, especially for a red carpet event. To make matters worse, the mishap with Osbourne's makeup didn't stop at the foundation. Her baby pink lipstick stood out for all the wrong reasons, and in the absence of a lipliner, Osbourne's lips appeared too undefined, yet too oddly vibrant at the same time.

To avoid making similar mistakes, these simple tips for checking your skin's undertones help you choose a shade that isn't too red, too yellow, or too olive for your complexion. Also, be sure to assess a foundation shade in natural lighting to ensure the color is comparable to your natural skin tone.