One Of Tatiana Schlossberg's Final Public Appearances Was With Prince William

In the latest tragedy to befall the fabled Kennedy family, author and journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with terminal leukemia just over a year and a half ago (per CNN). The diagnosis came in May 2024, shortly after Schlossberg gave birth to her daughter. Understandably, given her pregnancy and eventual illness, the writer's public appearances became fewer and further between in her final years. But one of Schlossberg's final such appearances was certainly in esteemed company: the future King of England, Prince William.

The event in question took place in December 2022. Schlossberg was joined by her brother, Jack Schlossberg, and their mother, Caroline Kennedy, to welcome Prince William to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston and show him around the premises. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had traveled to Beantown for the second iteration of his environment-focused Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Pool/Getty

Notably, much like Prince William himself, Schlossberg was a noted environmental advocate, having penned many articles on the subject of protecting the planet. Her final article for The New York Times from September 2023 was titled, "The Importance of Protecting Ocean Life." Schlossberg also authored the 2019 book "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have," which took home the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award at the SEJ 19th Annual Awards for Reporting on the Environment. "Using history, science, and a personal narrative, Schlossberg provides a better understanding of both individual and systemic drivers of ecological destruction," the judges said of her work.