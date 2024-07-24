4 Pictures Of Jack Schlossberg That Prove He's JFK Jr.'s Clone

When you think of the Kennedy family, your mind may flash to the tragedies they have faced. However, some members of the newer generations of the Kennedys seem to have better luck. One is Jack Schlossberg: the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, the nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr. (also known as John-John), and the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Despite previously not being very active on social media, Jack has found an audience and is very open about being himself in his posts (including embracing silliness sometimes).

One major link between Jack and his late uncle JFK Jr. is that they both have media connections. JFK Jr. founded the fusion lifestyle and political magazine George. During the 2024 election season, Jack began contributing to Vogue to discuss politics with his trademark flair. However, Jack and JFK Jr. also have physical similarities that fans of the Kennedys have noticed. A Kennedy family super-fan named Josephine told Slate how Jack's fan base grew: "It was mostly because he was young and hot. The big comparison was that he looked like John-John."

The resemblance can definitely be seen between Jack and JFK Jr., including in the side-by-side image above. Their matching hairstyles, eyebrows, and outfits prove that Jack is something of his uncle's clone.

