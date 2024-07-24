4 Pictures Of Jack Schlossberg That Prove He's JFK Jr.'s Clone
When you think of the Kennedy family, your mind may flash to the tragedies they have faced. However, some members of the newer generations of the Kennedys seem to have better luck. One is Jack Schlossberg: the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, the nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr. (also known as John-John), and the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Despite previously not being very active on social media, Jack has found an audience and is very open about being himself in his posts (including embracing silliness sometimes).
One major link between Jack and his late uncle JFK Jr. is that they both have media connections. JFK Jr. founded the fusion lifestyle and political magazine George. During the 2024 election season, Jack began contributing to Vogue to discuss politics with his trademark flair. However, Jack and JFK Jr. also have physical similarities that fans of the Kennedys have noticed. A Kennedy family super-fan named Josephine told Slate how Jack's fan base grew: "It was mostly because he was young and hot. The big comparison was that he looked like John-John."
The resemblance can definitely be seen between Jack and JFK Jr., including in the side-by-side image above. Their matching hairstyles, eyebrows, and outfits prove that Jack is something of his uncle's clone.
They looked identical while giving speeches
The similarities between Jack Schlossberg and John F. Kennedy Jr. can be seen in snapshots of their public speaking engagements. In the above left photo, Schlossberg introduces Nancy Pelosi at the 2019 Profile in Courage Awards, held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
According to Getty, in the above right photo, JFK Jr. is giving a speech at that same awards ceremony, just many years earlier.
Both men have their dark hair styled down to the last lock. They're also each wearing crisp white shirts, black jackets, and ties. Their brows and jawlines are practically identical as well, definitely showing their shared genetics.
JFK Jr. and Schlossberg showed off their sporty sides
John F. Kennedy Jr. lived a complicated life, but you wouldn't be able to tell from one of his most interesting photos. He looked the epitome of cool when he was photographed zooming through New York City on his bicycle, as seen in the above left picture. JFK Jr. was wearing a brown suit jacket, sunglasses, and a stylish pair of boots.
Jack Schlossberg has shown his sporty side as well. In one post on Instagram from May 2024, he shared three action shots of him surfing, looking pretty cool too.
Jack later shared a video of him riding a RipStik two-wheeled skateboard in June 2024. He was also reciting "She Walks in Beauty" by the poet Lord Byron, which fans in the comments seemed to love.
They were both photographed beach-ready
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jack Schlossberg have been photographed by or near the beach on many occasions, and they once again look like clones. In the above left photo from Hyannis Port in August 1997, John Jr. stands by his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before they enjoy the day kayaking.
One post on Schlossberg's Instagram from May 2023 shows him at the beach. In a picture where he's standing in the bed of a truck parked by the water, Schlossberg almost looks like a JFK Jr. carbon copy. They're both very fit — and they both seem to know that a pair of shades is always a great summertime accessory. However, in 2023, Schlossberg shared his disdain for RFK Jr.'s presidential run, so the pair likely won't go kayaking together anytime soon.