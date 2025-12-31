The Kennedy Family Reacts To Tatiana Schlossberg's Tragic Death

In a tragic end to the year, Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, died on December 30, 2025. Only 35 years old, the journalist and environmental activist leaves behind husband George Moran, son Edwin, daughter Josephine, and a grieving family facing yet another heartache in a generations-long series of tragedies. Schlossberg had recently published an essay in The New Yorker, "A Battle with My Blood," detailing the health issues she had been quietly fighting for more than a year. Hours after giving birth to Josie in May 2024, Schlossberg was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Despite chemotherapy and stem cell transplants from her sister, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, the cancer returned and was considered incurable.

On behalf of her devastated immediate family, the JFK Library Foundation posted an announcement on Instagram: "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts. George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory." Bobby Shriver, another member of the extended family, reposted Tatiana's essay on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Sad to repost this & yet hope many will read & share."

Sad to repost this & yet hope many will read & share. https://t.co/NfNqYQ1eD4 — Bobby Shriver (@bobbyshriver) December 30, 2025

Bobby's brother, Maria Shriver, broke her holiday social media hiatus to share her own message about her "sweet, beloved" cousin: "I cannot make sense of this," Shriver wrote in part on Instagram. "I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero." Shriver sent love and praise to Schlossberg's mother, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, and urged followers to read Tatiana's essay.

"May we all hold Tatiana's family in our collective embrace not just today, but in the days ahead, and may each of you who read this know how lucky you are to be alive right now," Shriver concluded. "Please pause and honor your life. It truly is such a gift."