RFK Jr.'s Family Feud Just Keeps Getting Messier
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on health have apparently put his relationship with his famous family on life support. While testifying at a Senate hearing in September 2025, the Secretary of Health and Human Services defended his divisive decision to fire all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice and to hire vaccine skeptics in their place. RFK Jr. similarly had no qualms about the changes he made to their COVID-19 vaccine policies either. However, many of his family members were displeased upon hearing his answers.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, voiced her support for vaccines, adding, "Medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership." Moreover, Kerry was worried that her brother's controversial decisions could endanger the lives of Americans. At the end of her post, she offered her gratitude to the many medical professionals who combatted RFK Jr.'s claims with the truth, ultimately asking him to resign from his post.
Meanwhile, his nephew, Joe Kennedy III, labeled the politician "a threat to the health and well-being of every American" in another X post. Like Kerry, he, too, expressed concern over the millions of lives that were being put at risk due to his hasty decisions. Additionally, the former Massachusetts congressman wrote that the major health risks that the country was facing "[demanded] moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact." Joe continued, "Those values are not present in the Secretary's office. He must resign." Notably, RFK Jr. got a similar reaction from his family during his run for office.
Several Kennedy family members refused to endorse RFK Jr. during the 2024 presidential elections
Several Kennedy family members slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential hopes quite publicly. Speaking to NBC News in April 2024, Joseph Kennedy III endorsed Joe Biden, adding, "Bobby knows that we stand by him as a family member, while also being able to clearly communicate that his candidacy poses a risk to the country that we love." When Kerry Kennedy also endorsed the Democratic president at a campaign event, she pointed out that her brother's campaign would have displeased their late father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr. Moreover, she believed that RFK Sr. would have also agreed with Biden's political views. To his credit, the then-Independent Party candidate took the endorsements in his stride, sharing an X post to stress that he was happy his family was voicing their political opinions.
Notably, even JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, had nothing but negative things to say about RFK Jr.'s presidential run. In an Instagram post shared in July 2023, Schlossberg argued that his relative's run for office was an "embarrassment" and purely a means to boost his ego. Then, when RFK Jr. ultimately dropped out in August 2024 after endorsing Donald Trump, Schlossberg tweeted that he expected no different from someone like him, who could be bought. In September 2025, he quoted Joseph's tweet where he criticized RFK Jr. following his Senate hearing and added his thoughts, writing, "RFK is a threat to public health and American scientific leadership." Suffice it to say that there are several Kennedy family members who just don't get along with RFK Jr. due to his polarizing political stances.