RFK Jr.'s Family Feud Just Keeps Getting Messier

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on health have apparently put his relationship with his famous family on life support. While testifying at a Senate hearing in September 2025, the Secretary of Health and Human Services defended his divisive decision to fire all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice and to hire vaccine skeptics in their place. RFK Jr. similarly had no qualms about the changes he made to their COVID-19 vaccine policies either. However, many of his family members were displeased upon hearing his answers.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, voiced her support for vaccines, adding, "Medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership." Moreover, Kerry was worried that her brother's controversial decisions could endanger the lives of Americans. At the end of her post, she offered her gratitude to the many medical professionals who combatted RFK Jr.'s claims with the truth, ultimately asking him to resign from his post.

Meanwhile, his nephew, Joe Kennedy III, labeled the politician "a threat to the health and well-being of every American" in another X post. Like Kerry, he, too, expressed concern over the millions of lives that were being put at risk due to his hasty decisions. Additionally, the former Massachusetts congressman wrote that the major health risks that the country was facing "[demanded] moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact." Joe continued, "Those values are not present in the Secretary's office. He must resign." Notably, RFK Jr. got a similar reaction from his family during his run for office.