How Far Pam Bondi Really Got In School

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is a controversial figure since she has a major role in Donald Trump's cabinet, and due to some choices she's made, some people may question her education and believe that she and other famous MAGA women did not go far in school. However, whether one loves her or hates her, Bondi actually has quite a lengthy educational history.

She initially wanted to become a doctor, specifically working with children, but her abilities pertaining to mathematics were not up to par for this profession. Bondi ended up attending the University of South Florida for three consecutive years, but transferred to the University of Florida, where she majored in criminal justice. Bondi became a college graduate in 1987, when she earned herself a bachelor's degree.

Bondi received a Juris Doctor from Stetson University in 1990 and succeeded when she took the bar exam. "I went to University of Florida State College of Law and did an internship at the state attorney's office while I was in law school during my last semester," Bondi told FLInternetTV while discussing her decision to tackle law, revealing that she wasn't actually very interested in being a lawyer, but was persuaded by a friend of the family, who also happened to hold a very important title himself. "I wasn't even certain if I wanted to practice law, but the state attorney at the time went to church with us and he and my dad conspired for me to do this internship," Bondi added.