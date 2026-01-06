How Far Pam Bondi Really Got In School
United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is a controversial figure since she has a major role in Donald Trump's cabinet, and due to some choices she's made, some people may question her education and believe that she and other famous MAGA women did not go far in school. However, whether one loves her or hates her, Bondi actually has quite a lengthy educational history.
She initially wanted to become a doctor, specifically working with children, but her abilities pertaining to mathematics were not up to par for this profession. Bondi ended up attending the University of South Florida for three consecutive years, but transferred to the University of Florida, where she majored in criminal justice. Bondi became a college graduate in 1987, when she earned herself a bachelor's degree.
Bondi received a Juris Doctor from Stetson University in 1990 and succeeded when she took the bar exam. "I went to University of Florida State College of Law and did an internship at the state attorney's office while I was in law school during my last semester," Bondi told FLInternetTV while discussing her decision to tackle law, revealing that she wasn't actually very interested in being a lawyer, but was persuaded by a friend of the family, who also happened to hold a very important title himself. "I wasn't even certain if I wanted to practice law, but the state attorney at the time went to church with us and he and my dad conspired for me to do this internship," Bondi added.
Pam Bondi's internship and beyond
While participating in an internship at the state attorney's office, Pam Bondi went through a transformation and seemed to excel. Her supervisor reportedly had very positive comments regarding her performance in 1992, stating that she is precise when working and showed great potential. The supervisor also seemed to think that Bondi was likable. "Her zeal and enthusiasm are evident in her case presentation," the supervisor wrote (via The New Yorker). "With her effervescent personality, she gives a cohesive feeling to the work area." However, the supervisor also believed Bondi was not perfect as an intern. "She needs to continue polishing her trial skills and knowledge of the law, which comes only with experience," the supervisor stated.
Some people were much less enthusiastic about Bondi's performance, especially because she was placed in the position partly due to family connections. "What an ingenue!" One prosecutor allegedly said while Bondi was in the interview stage prior to getting the internship.
After working on a 2000 murder case involving a teen girl and her boyfriend, along with another accomplice, and being one of the main causes for one of the murderers receiving the death penalty, Bondi became a household name in law and started being featured on large news stations such as Fox News, MSNBC, and even CNN. Most likely, none of this would have been possible without Bondi's extensive education.