How Far The Most Famous MAGA Women Really Got In School

Marjorie Taylor Greene once proudly bestowed a fake educational qualification on herself. While expressing skepticism about experts' claims about the number of lives saved by the COVID-19 vaccine, she opined, "I'm not a doctor, but I have a PhD in recognizing bulls**t when I hear it," (via The Guardian). Notably, Greene doesn't have a degree in science or even politics for that matter. In 1996, the controversial Republican politician walked out of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in hand. Meanwhile, fellow outspoken vaccine skeptic Lauren Boebert doesn't have a college education at all.

The Colorado congresswoman dropped out of high school as an 18-year-old senior after learning she was pregnant. Speaking to The Durango Herald in September 2020, Boebert stressed that she did not regret the life-altering choice while offering some insight into her high school years: "I was a great student. I had great grades. I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities." During those years, she also worked at McDonald's to make ends meet. Ultimately, the divisive representative got her GED in 2020, a few months before nabbing a seat in Congress.

During an August 2024 appearance on the "Humanity Against Tyranny" podcast, Boebert revealed the real reason why she got into politics. The gun rights activist grew increasingly frustrated by all the new rules and regulations imposed on certain establishments, because they heavily impacted Boebert's own controversial restaurant, Shooters Grill, which shut its doors in 2022. Ultimately, she ran for office in an effort to turn the tides in a supposedly better direction. In contrast, several other MAGA women decided to enter politics only after getting their college educations.