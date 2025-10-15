How Far The Most Famous MAGA Women Really Got In School
Marjorie Taylor Greene once proudly bestowed a fake educational qualification on herself. While expressing skepticism about experts' claims about the number of lives saved by the COVID-19 vaccine, she opined, "I'm not a doctor, but I have a PhD in recognizing bulls**t when I hear it," (via The Guardian). Notably, Greene doesn't have a degree in science or even politics for that matter. In 1996, the controversial Republican politician walked out of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in hand. Meanwhile, fellow outspoken vaccine skeptic Lauren Boebert doesn't have a college education at all.
The Colorado congresswoman dropped out of high school as an 18-year-old senior after learning she was pregnant. Speaking to The Durango Herald in September 2020, Boebert stressed that she did not regret the life-altering choice while offering some insight into her high school years: "I was a great student. I had great grades. I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities." During those years, she also worked at McDonald's to make ends meet. Ultimately, the divisive representative got her GED in 2020, a few months before nabbing a seat in Congress.
During an August 2024 appearance on the "Humanity Against Tyranny" podcast, Boebert revealed the real reason why she got into politics. The gun rights activist grew increasingly frustrated by all the new rules and regulations imposed on certain establishments, because they heavily impacted Boebert's own controversial restaurant, Shooters Grill, which shut its doors in 2022. Ultimately, she ran for office in an effort to turn the tides in a supposedly better direction. In contrast, several other MAGA women decided to enter politics only after getting their college educations.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has two college degrees
Kimberly Guilfoyle's childhood passion vastly differed from the career she pursued as an adult. While speaking to the SF Gate in 2001, Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée revealed that she loved soccer as a second-grader. Upon Guilfoyle's mother's request, her coach let her try out for the boys' soccer team since their school didn't have a separate one for girls, and she wound up securing a spot. After completing her early schooling, Guilfoyle attended the all-girls Catholic establishment, Mercy High School. Then, in 1987, she enrolled in UC Davis to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in rhetoric and communications.
While she was there, though, Guilfoyle realized she wanted to be a lawyer. During a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, the former model shared that she had to work three jobs to pay for her schooling, detailing, "I was working at the district attorney's office as an intern, I worked at the clothing store Clothestime, and I was modeling and doing different jobs in and around San Francisco and Sacramento." After obtaining her BA from UC Davis, she enrolled in the University of San Francisco to become a lawyer.
After getting her JD in 1994, the future Fox News host went back to working at the D.A.'s office. Although Guilfoyle knew the financial toll of a college education firsthand, she still opposed Joe Biden's proposed plans to pardon student loans. As she argued during in a 2022 chat with Newsmax, the future Trump staffer didn't think that the burden of people who didn't get a useful degree should fall onto the shoulders of taxpayers.
Pam Bondi didn't always want to be a lawyer
Pam Bondi admitted to Elysian Magazine that she originally had her heart set on being a pediatrician despite coming from a long line of educators. Unfortunately, those dreams never came true because they required her to be good at math. After spending three years at the University of South Florida, Bondi enrolled in the University of Florida, and ultimately graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice in 1987.
The U.S. Attorney General confessed that she was in two minds about her career path, reasoning, "I knew I wanted to get a law degree, but I never knew if I wanted to practice law." However, the then-State Attorney, Bill James, who was a close friend of the Bondi family, urged her to work at a clinic at the Stetson University College of Law to see if it interested her. Despite being initially averse to the idea, she fell in love with law as a result.
Bondi earned her JD in 1990 and passed the bar the following year. With hindsight, the future White House staffer had no doubt that her father worked in tandem with James to set her on the right career path. As she established herself in the worlds of politics and law, Bondi's net worth grew significantly. According to Forbes, in 2019, which was Bondi's last year as Florida's Attorney General, she was worth $1.5 million. However, with her work as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, it ballooned to over $5 million by January 2025.
Kristi Noem had to drop out of college for a tragic reason
Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, had to halt her dreams of earning a degree in education back in 1994 after her father lost his life in a farming accident. While speaking to CBS News in 2012, Noem shared how his untimely death gravely impacted her, sadly confirming, "It turned our whole lives upside down. He was the guy who could do anything." After dropping out of college as a 22-year-old, the future South Dakota governor devoted herself to her family business. However, Noem's love of politics ultimately propelled her to become a state lawmaker in 2006. In a 2012 article for Bloomberg, the GOP politician clarified that although she didn't require a college degree to have a thriving political career, she still enrolled herself into South Dakota State University in 2008 simply to be a good role model for her kids.
This time around, Noem sought to major in political science. As her career took off, the future Trump staffer didn't leave her education behind and continued taking online classes and accelerated summer courses to ensure she graduated in time. Notably, in her CBS interview, the former governor proclaimed that she never saw her lack of education as a drawback in the early days of her political career because she knew she had more than enough life experience to make up for it. Noem's hard work eventually paid off, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 2012. Additionally, she received an honorary doctorate in public service from Dakota State University in May 2025 too.
Karoline Leavitt really excelled at college
In a March 2025 interview with CBN News, Karoline Leavitt proudly detailed how she played several sports throughout her childhood, including softball and field hockey. Her passion for softball boded particularly well for Leavitt's future career because it landed her a scholarship at Anselm College in 2015. While the future White House staffer hit home runs for her college's softball team as an outfielder, she worked hard to earn a double major in politics and communications. And her efforts paid off as she made the Dean's List several times and even earned a spot on the Northeast-10 Spring and Fall Commissioners' Honor Rolls. Unsurprisingly, Leavitt also made a mark on her college faculty. In fact, one of the Republican politician's former mentors, Neil Levesque, sung her praises during a 2024 chat with CBS' WBZ-TV.
In addition to commending his former student's ability to answer questions without missing a beat, Levesque also admired the young woman for her ever-cheerful demeanor. However, considering all of Leavitt's biggest blunders, it's safe to say that he may have known a different version of her. Notably, Leavitt directly credited her alma mater for igniting her passion for politics in a 2020 interview with Politico. "As a student during the 2016 election, I was granted the opportunity to work for Fox News and meet several presidential candidates on my campus during the week of the New Hampshire primary," the White House press secretary explained. In fact, all of the positive experiences from Leavitt's educational journey made her absolutely certain that she wanted to pursue a career in political communications.
Alina Habba had a rather odd motivation for attending law school
Speaking to Bloomberg in May 2022, Alina Habba fondly recalled how her all-girls private school, Kent Place, had invited an entertainment lawyer to offer students an insight into her career. Although Habba aspired to follow in her footsteps when she grew up, she wound up attending Lehigh University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science a year ahead of schedule instead. During those years, Habba also pledged the Epsilon Lambda chapter, ultimately joining the list of women in Trump world who belong to sororities. Somewhat surprisingly, she didn't pursue a career in politics immediately after her graduation, and instead settled for a job at Marc Jacobs instead. Then, Donald Trump's controversial lawyer decided to go to law school for a somewhat strange reason.
As Habba shrugged, "I decided I wanted to be able to actually afford the bags we made so I decided to go to law school." However, Trump's worst lawyer ended up with an even worse pedigree than most people realized. Habba couldn't secure a spot at any of the top law schools in the country and instead wound up at Widener University Commonwealth Law School. According to the U.S. News, the college takes the 175th spot in a list of the 195 best law schools in America. Worse, lawyers and judges have given the institution a score of 2.2 out of five, while peers only believe it deserves a 1.8 on the scale. However, after procuring her JD in 2010, Habba continued to live an extremely lavish life.