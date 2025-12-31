Bettina Anderson's Inspirational Message Hints Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Getting Under Her Skin

The drama between the current and former fiancées of Donald Trump Jr. is worthy of a reality show. After Don Jr. broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle in late 2024 to pursue his romance with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sources assured the world that the split was friendly. Yet when the first son popped the question to Anderson right before Christmas 2025, the amicable exes act between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle went up in flames. A source in Greece tipped off the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle, the new U.S. ambassador, has become short-tempered with staff ever since the engagement news hit. Worse, she even seems to be resorting to the petty name-calling so typical of her ex's dad. "[She] demands her friends not refer to Anderson by her name, but instead by a derogatory nickname she has given her," the insider claims.

Anderson should have every reason to ignore her predecessor's dramatics. But her social media antics of late suggest she, too, is having a tough time letting go of her fiancé's past. Her Instagram Stories over the holidays have been filled with couples pics, as if to twist the knife a bit. Most recently, she shared images of herself and Don Jr. having dinner at the White House with President Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos. But one meme Anderson shared on December 30 said even more. "When God has His hand on your life," the post said, "it doesn't matter who has your name in their mouth."

The bullseye emoji on the quote seemed aimed at the one particular person who has been heard bad-mouthing Anderson. She might as well have said: "Hey, Kimberly, go ahead and throw your sticks and stones. I'm the one with the rock!"