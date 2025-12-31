Bettina Anderson's Inspirational Message Hints Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Getting Under Her Skin
The drama between the current and former fiancées of Donald Trump Jr. is worthy of a reality show. After Don Jr. broke up with Kimberly Guilfoyle in late 2024 to pursue his romance with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, sources assured the world that the split was friendly. Yet when the first son popped the question to Anderson right before Christmas 2025, the amicable exes act between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle went up in flames. A source in Greece tipped off the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle, the new U.S. ambassador, has become short-tempered with staff ever since the engagement news hit. Worse, she even seems to be resorting to the petty name-calling so typical of her ex's dad. "[She] demands her friends not refer to Anderson by her name, but instead by a derogatory nickname she has given her," the insider claims.
Anderson should have every reason to ignore her predecessor's dramatics. But her social media antics of late suggest she, too, is having a tough time letting go of her fiancé's past. Her Instagram Stories over the holidays have been filled with couples pics, as if to twist the knife a bit. Most recently, she shared images of herself and Don Jr. having dinner at the White House with President Trump, Tiffany Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos. But one meme Anderson shared on December 30 said even more. "When God has His hand on your life," the post said, "it doesn't matter who has your name in their mouth."
The bullseye emoji on the quote seemed aimed at the one particular person who has been heard bad-mouthing Anderson. She might as well have said: "Hey, Kimberly, go ahead and throw your sticks and stones. I'm the one with the rock!"
Can Guilfoyle ever let go of her past?
Just as Bettina Anderson seems to be trying too hard to show off her entry into Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle, so too is Kimberly Guilfoyle trying her best to show how wonderful her life is outside of it. Ever since her big career shift and her move to Greece, the former Fox News host spends her non-working hours on social media boasting about her efforts to strengthen the bonds between the U.S. and Greece. When she isn't posing with officials in her business attire — blouses with neck bows are her new uniform — she's filling her feed with thirst-trap pics. Guilfoyle's Christmas photo seemed to be showing Donald Trump Jr. exactly what he missed out on by casting her aside, not to mention proving to Anderson that she's not the only one who can look glam in a gown.
The exes may never be completely out of each other's lives, as Guilfoyle and Don Jr. are indirectly connected through their children. Guilfoyle's son, Ronan Villency, is not only friendly with Donald "Donnie" Trump III, he's also a student at the University of Miami, where Don Jr.'s oldest daughter, Kai Trump, will be starting in fall 2026. But perhaps the bitter feelings between the women in Don Jr.'s sphere will mellow out over time as they continue to pursue their interests thousands of miles away. (Guilfoyle might not want to hold her breath for a wedding invite, though.)