Kimberly Guilfoyle's Christmas Photo Shows Don Jr. Exactly What He's Missing
As the saying goes, the best revenge is a life well lived, and it seems as if Kimberly Guilfoyle is doing her best to embody this. In the wake of the news that her ex, Donald Trump Jr., proposed to Bettina Anderson, which broke on December 15, Guilfoyle has been doing her best to play it cool and classy. There was Guilfoyle's wedding-inspired magazine cover, which had her looking gorgeous and came out a few days before the news broke. Now that the dust has settled on the engagement announcement, the ambassador to Greece has once again donned a surprisingly elegant dress to make a holiday post.
Spotted on Instagram posing in a sleek white, silver, and gold striped dress, Guilfoyle manages to shine through her heavy eye shadow and excessive extensions. Her caption includes the mature notion of choosing to "reflect on the incredible year this has been." Quite the adult thing to say mere days after your ex-fiancé announced his engagement to the woman he allegedly left you for. People took to the comments to support Guilfoyle in her classy Christmas post, with many simply including as many heart and clapping emojis as they could fit. Several others repeated the notion that she looked "stunning," and more still wished her a "Merry Christmas" in return. It seems that Guilfoyle just might be turning a new leaf as she grows further away from the Trump family.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is thriving in her distance from the Trumps
Though there was most likely concern about her standing within the MAGA world after her public break up with Donald Trump Jr., it seems that Kimberly Guilfoyle is finding her footing. Of course, there were plenty of red flags in the relationship between Guilfoyle and Don Jr., ones that indicated she never quite fit in with his family. After Guilfoyle was officially confirmed to be ambassador to Greece, it felt as if the appointment was really just a way to get rid of her. However, it seems that time away from her former fiancé and his family has done her well.
The ambassadorship has helped Guilfoyle switch up her style to be a bit more professional, and has come with some new friends in high places. It seems she's swapped out the Trumps for pop stars and billionaires, often partying with Konstantinos Argiros and Eric Vassilatos. Though the optics haven't always been great, and Guilfoyle's party girl ways could still cause a rift with the Trump family, it seems that she's possibly enjoying the autonomy. Considering just how lavish Guilfoyle's life is in Greece, it's fairly easy to believe that she's finding ways to take her mind off things. Although, only time will tell if she can keep up the classy act for too long, especially with a closet surely full of tiny, tight party dresses begging to be worn.