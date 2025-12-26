Kimberly Guilfoyle's Christmas Photo Shows Don Jr. Exactly What He's Missing

As the saying goes, the best revenge is a life well lived, and it seems as if Kimberly Guilfoyle is doing her best to embody this. In the wake of the news that her ex, Donald Trump Jr., proposed to Bettina Anderson, which broke on December 15, Guilfoyle has been doing her best to play it cool and classy. There was Guilfoyle's wedding-inspired magazine cover, which had her looking gorgeous and came out a few days before the news broke. Now that the dust has settled on the engagement announcement, the ambassador to Greece has once again donned a surprisingly elegant dress to make a holiday post.

Spotted on Instagram posing in a sleek white, silver, and gold striped dress, Guilfoyle manages to shine through her heavy eye shadow and excessive extensions. Her caption includes the mature notion of choosing to "reflect on the incredible year this has been." Quite the adult thing to say mere days after your ex-fiancé announced his engagement to the woman he allegedly left you for. People took to the comments to support Guilfoyle in her classy Christmas post, with many simply including as many heart and clapping emojis as they could fit. Several others repeated the notion that she looked "stunning," and more still wished her a "Merry Christmas" in return. It seems that Guilfoyle just might be turning a new leaf as she grows further away from the Trump family.