Kimberly Guilfoyle's Rumored Meltdown Over Don Jr. Engagement Tears Amicable Exes Act To Shreds

The post-breakup honeymoon is over for Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.! While the two have been trying to put on a united front as amicable exes, it seems things might not actually be so copacetic behind closed doors. After news broke that the pair broke up in late 2024, the world responded with a distinct lack of shock. After all, their romance had always been jam-packed with glaring red flags. Even when Trump Jr. popped the question to his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, it wasn't super surprising, as he has a propensity for moving on from one romance to the next very quickly. Guilfoyle's efforts to make it seem like she wasn't hurt by her split from Trump Jr. always felt forced.

However, it seems that Trump Jr.'s proposal might have just been the straw that broke the goth mascara-loving camel's back. In the days since Trump Jr. got engaged in mid-December, Guilfoyle has apparently become short-tempered and volatile. Guilfoyle is currently serving as U.S. Ambassador to Greece and has been working and living in Athens. As unnamed sources recently told the Daily Mail, her personality has undergone a major change, and a lot of her anger seems directed at Anderson.

"Kim is agitated by Bettina," one source told the outlet. "She has been ill-tempered the past few days. She yells at meetings. She came late to a Christmas party and barely stayed. Not the usual social butterfly that she usually is." A source also told the outlet that Guilfoyle only refers to Anderson by an undisclosed derogatory nickname and requires everyone close to her to only use that nickname in lieu of Anderson's real name whenever the subject comes up.