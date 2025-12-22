Kimberly Guilfoyle's Rumored Meltdown Over Don Jr. Engagement Tears Amicable Exes Act To Shreds
The post-breakup honeymoon is over for Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.! While the two have been trying to put on a united front as amicable exes, it seems things might not actually be so copacetic behind closed doors. After news broke that the pair broke up in late 2024, the world responded with a distinct lack of shock. After all, their romance had always been jam-packed with glaring red flags. Even when Trump Jr. popped the question to his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, it wasn't super surprising, as he has a propensity for moving on from one romance to the next very quickly. Guilfoyle's efforts to make it seem like she wasn't hurt by her split from Trump Jr. always felt forced.
However, it seems that Trump Jr.'s proposal might have just been the straw that broke the goth mascara-loving camel's back. In the days since Trump Jr. got engaged in mid-December, Guilfoyle has apparently become short-tempered and volatile. Guilfoyle is currently serving as U.S. Ambassador to Greece and has been working and living in Athens. As unnamed sources recently told the Daily Mail, her personality has undergone a major change, and a lot of her anger seems directed at Anderson.
"Kim is agitated by Bettina," one source told the outlet. "She has been ill-tempered the past few days. She yells at meetings. She came late to a Christmas party and barely stayed. Not the usual social butterfly that she usually is." A source also told the outlet that Guilfoyle only refers to Anderson by an undisclosed derogatory nickname and requires everyone close to her to only use that nickname in lieu of Anderson's real name whenever the subject comes up.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly worried that Bettina Anderson isn't right for her ex-fiancé
Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship timeline is a bit of a whirlwind. He began officially dating Kimberly Guilfoyle in mid-2018, shortly after splitting from his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle then got engaged in December 2020. Split rumors began swirling four years later, claiming that Trump Jr. had already sparked a romance with Bettina Anderson. Those rumors were confirmed when Trump Jr. and Anderson made their relationship official at a Mar-A-Lago Christmas party in 2024. One year later, on December 15, Trump Jr. took the stage at the White House Christmas party to announce his engagement to Anderson.
Guilfoyle has been publicly trying to play off her pain and not give her ex the satisfaction of knowing she's upset. However, she's been unable to play it cool in private. According to People, sources close to Guilfoyle say she's worried about her ex because she doesn't think Anderson is right for him and was upset by their Christmas-timed engagement (which feels like the plot of a MAGA-produced Hallmark movie).
"Kimberly knows Don well and they're still great friends, but she has major concerns when it comes to his relationship with Bettina," a source told the outlet, who added that Trump Jr.'s engagement news was "difficult" for Guilfoyle to deal with. "She only wants the best for Don, but she isn't convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal." Guilfoyle is also supposedly concerned that Anderson is just using Trump Jr. for clout.