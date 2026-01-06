The Most Daring Outfits Julianne Hough Has Ever Worn
Dancer, actor, and singer extraordinaire Julianne Hough has constantly proved herself to be one of Hollywood's most dynamic performers. The "Dancing With the Stars" staple first skyrocketed to prominence in 2007 when she joined the cast of the smash hit series. Hough would go on to dazzle both the judges and viewers with her bubbly personality and killer moves on the dance floor, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy twice and becoming a fan favorite competitor on the show during her five-season stint.
Hough became known for rocking bold and sexy costumes while performing her intricate routines, and she carried this fearless attitude toward fashion when she departed the program in 2009 to pursue her other creative endeavors. While the blond beauty would go on to appear in movies like "Safe Haven" and "Rock of Ages" and release her debut album, she ultimately returned to the "Dancing With the Stars" world first as a judge in 2014 and then later as a co-host in 2023 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.
The 37-year-old has undergone quite the stunning transformation both during her time on the show and outside of it, with her many eye-catching outfits generating buzz among devoted fans of the series. Hough seems to be in her fashionista phase and has no problem sporting some fun and daring ensembles when walking the red carpet.
Julianne Hough wore a racy, bondage-inspired costume while on tour
Known for her sensational dance moves and vivacious spirit, "Dancing With the Stars" champ and co-host Julianne Hough delighted fans of the competition series when she hit the road alongside her brother Derek Hough for a sold-out summer tour in 2015. Hough's onstage ensembles have always been a little on the bold side, and during a performance of their "Move Live on Tour" show, the dancer was seen wearing a bondage-inspired, flesh-toned costume that left some of her followers clutching their pearls.
Hough has never been one to shy away from taking fashion risks, and she looked confident and stunning while donning the racy little number on stage. The Hough siblings are no strangers to the dance world, and they both became staples of the fan favorite show when they first competed for the Mirrorball Trophy in 2007, with Julianne dancing as a pro for five seasons and winning the competition twice. She has also served as a judge and has hosted "Dancing With the Stars" alongside Alfonso Ribeiro since 2023.
In honor of the show's 20th anniversary in 2025, Hough reflected back on her time in the ballroom in an interview with Us Weekly. "I feel humbled that I've been able to be a part of a show that raised me. It's always been my safe place to call home. ... I'm so proud to be part of [this] show. It's always been that consistent through line in my life."
She flaunted her killer figure in a black miniskirt and sexy bralette
The bondage ensemble wasn't Julianne Hough's only daring look she wore during her "Move Live on Tour" performances. The blond beauty also sported a black miniskirt, provocative bralette, and knee-high stockings while carrying out the show. Not only are Hough's skills on the dance floor top-notch, but the TV personality always seems to have fun embracing her sexy side during her routines with eye-catching ensembles, proving that her fashion game knows no bounds both onstage and off.
As children, Julianne and her brother Derek Hough were sent to England to study withLondon dance coaches Corky and Shirley Ballas, training at the prestigious drama school Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where they learned gymnastics and many styles of dance, music, and theater alongside the couple's son Mark Ballas. Julianne and Derek skyrocketed to fame as professional dancers and have competed both with and against one another, and like any family, the siblings have faced their share of differences outside of the dance floor.
In 2024, Julianne opened up to People about a rift she previously had with Derek and how his wife Hayley Erbert's emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma ultimately helped mend the family feud. "Something happens and it just is like a clean slate. Especially with what just happened with Derek and Haley, there could have been little things just kind of looming or lingering in the background, but when you're left with life-or-death situations, nothing else matters."
She rocked a daring thigh-high slit for America's Got Talent
In 2019, Julianne Hough further expanded her Hollywood repertoire by serving as a judge for the 14th season of "America's Got Talent," and she was photographed walking the show's red carpet in a sequined red gown with a daring thigh-high slit. With a strappy red heel, heart-shaped cutout in the bodice, and her signature sleek bob, Hough looked radiant at the event and knocked it out of the park in the shimmering ensemble.
The famed dancer opened up about her excitement at joining the popular competition series in a "Today" interview. "I mean it's amazing. I feel extremely honored. The fact that I can be a part of a show that people get to come onstage, pour their hearts out, and you know, this is something that they've been working on forever, this is their livelihood. So to be a part of actually creating and helping people's dreams come true, I feel extremely honored and blessed."
Hough was added to the judges' panel alongside fellow new hire Gabrielle Union, though both stars left after just one season. They had complained about the toxic work environment and received endless notes about their respective physical appearances. "I just believe and value at the highest regard that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost," she told "People Now" of her exit. "I'm good. I know who I am, and as egocentric as this may sound, I totally and utterly love myself."
She paid homage to Madonna in an underwear-exposing suit
For Music Video Night on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2023, Julianne Hough left audiences stunned when she showed off her Madonna-inspired getup, which included a pinstripe suit with strategically placed cheeky cutouts that exposed her pink lingerie underneath. The peekaboo outfit paid homage to the music legend's 1990 song "Vogue" and the spicy look the fashion trendsetter popularized in the video, though many viewers felt it was a little too daring for a family-friendly TV show.
Hough proudly showed off the underwear-exposing ensemble in a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel, beginning the clip with a casual look before dancing to the song and revealing the unconventional outfit that mirrored the pop queen's music video look. "Serving nothing but Blonde Ambition for music video night on #DWTS. Answering to the queen of pop and no one else," she captioned the flirtatious video. Hough herself is a singer and released both a studio album and a Christmas EP in 2008. She also opened up about releasing new music in 2024.
"I'm releasing music for the first time in a really long time, and it's because I felt like I kind of just pivoted during my country career, and I just went to something else because, even though I was doing great, I didn't feel personally successful enough," she told People. "I'm coming back around in this cycle of feeling like I have unfinished business, but I'm so glad I'm doing it now."
She took a major fashion risk with a drop-waist gown
Julianne Hough has never shied away from playing around with fashion, and while co-hosting "Dancing With the Stars" in 2023, she wore a black Versace gown with a sheer bodice and risqué drop waist in the back, leading to a cheeky situation for the performer. The bold dress had previously been worn by Lady Gaga at the Oscars that same year, and Hough rocked the innovative ensemble for the show's season finale. Hough completed the fearless look with a sophisticated updo, smoldering eye makeup, and a nude lip.
She reflected on her fashion journey and the polarizing outfit in an interview with Women's Wear Daily, discussing her decision to wear the Gaga gown and Versace number. "I think that it really [represents] female empowerment. When you look at just the evolution, and Donatella, she has been such a narrative of strong women and showing that being sexy ... there's still a really strong place for that." Hough has thrillingly transformed her style over the years, and she continues to elevate and experiment with campy patterns, silhouettes, and vibrant colors both in her personal and professional life.
"I've really evolved my style in the last couple years. ... I always had a vision of how I feel on the inside, but it's not representing how I look on the outside ... and I finally feel like I found my voice and fashion." Hough went on to acknowledge how the competition series also helped her embrace her own fashion individuality.
She rocked a plunging, risqué gown for the Creative Arts Emmys
In 2024, Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough attended the Creative Arts Emmys, where she was seen rocking a structured, plunging black gown with delicate straps that cut down to her abdomen. Paired with her chic blond bob and soft makeup, the eye-catching outfit was stunning on Hough and had just the right amount of danger, which could have easily led to a major wardrobe malfunction while walking the red carpet.
Hough previously won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding choreography in 2015 for her work on "Dancing With the Stars," sharing the prestigious accolade with her Derek and fellow dancer Tessandra Chavez. Over the years, Hough has tried her hand at many creative endeavors, from releasing country music to starring in popular movies like "Burlesque" and "Safe Haven" to creating the fitness platform KINRGY, which aims to empower a person's body and wellness through mindful practices inspired by the natural elements.
"Being able to reinvent myself over and over through the years has been a great gift, to create new narratives. To find my balance of 'artist versus performer' and the space between ... is so important to me. I always say, 'If it scares me, it means I have to do it.'" Hough told People in 2022. She continues to challenge herself professionally and even co-owns the wine brand Fresh Vine Wine with her best friend, actress Nina Dobrev, further expanding her creative empire.
Julianne Hough flaunted her hips and showed some leg in a black and white ensemble
Julianne Hough once again made fashion headlines when she strutted her stuff on the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards, donning an off-the-wall white and black gown that featured a fitted turtleneck and long sleeves, daring hip cutouts, and a thigh-high slit that showed off her lean legs. For the glamorous event, Hough and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar co-hosted the preshow "The Tony Awards: Act One," with her sexy ensemble on full display. The dancer looked gorgeous in the unique outfit, once again pushing back against style boundaries and having fun with her fashion.
The "Dancing With the Stars" staple had previously made her own Broadway debut in 2022 when she appeared in the comedic play "POTUS," sharing the stage with stars like Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams in a show that followed seven women as they attempted to avoid a PR nightmare for the president. "Joining the Broadway community and putting myself in this position, I couldn't imagine a better, more challenging and exciting play to be a part of," Hough gushed to Entertainment Tonight about her exciting debut.
"This is a whole new world for me. So, to be able to come here with a new chapter and feel that structure and stability and also having a group of people that you're gonna be with all the time, I don't know, that's just really exciting."
She left little to the imagination in a sexy and sheer black number
Julianne Hough's style choices while hosting "Dancing With the Stars" have always caused some buzz among audiences, and in September 2025, she wore a sheer black number that showed off her curves and featured a small black crop top and tiny shorts exposed beneath. Her fans seemed to thoroughly enjoy the bold outfit, which she paired with an elegant, pinned back bun and green jewel statement earrings. The pop of color complemented the chic ensemble, and Hough looked equally sexy and demure.
In an interview with TVLine, Hough reflected on her long and meaningful journey on the popular series as she became a fan favorite both on the ballroom floor and off. After performing a surprise dance number for Season 33, Hough revealed just how special the dance routine was for her and how it had creatively invigorated her. "That number kind of gave me my confidence back in a way. I haven't danced on the show in so long ... and for a moment I was like, 'Oh, s***, I still got it.'"
She had previously opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety to People and reflected upon the importance of dance in her life, which she declared was "my superpower." Hough further explained, "It really transformed my experience and gave me a way to express myself. [Dance] actually breaks the barrier so you get confidence within yourself, and it's for nobody else but you."
She showed off a curve-hugging drop-back gown for the Oscars
Replicating some of her polarizing "Dancing With the Stars" looks, Julianne Houghattended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a curve-hugging optical illusion gown that dropped low down to her derriere and exposed her back. The outfit included a skin-toned mesh lining with a black top and a ruched white skirt, and she kept her tresses simple and pulled back in a tasteful updo. Once again, the ensemble left some people with mixed feelings over the unusual style of the gown, but there's no denying that Hough's confidence shone through no matter what.
Hough has spoken out about her bold fashion choices and the mixed reaction her wardrobe choices have gotten in the past, especially from "Dancing With the Stars" fans. "My style, I'm not going to lie, I think it has elevated the show and educated people on what fashion is, even if they did call one of my outfits curtains. But if you can't laugh at yourself, then you're going to just cry." She said in a laid-back chat on her YouTube channel.
"Everybody is allowed to have their own thoughts and opinions and whether you agree with them or not. ... If there was somebody coming at me that was just mean, I would not give them the energy." Hough seems to have taken the criticism in stride and simply wants to do the best job she can as co-host while having fun doing it.
She rocked a leggy-look during a Good Morning America appearance
Julianne Hough looked sophisticated when she made an appearance on "Good Morning America" in September 2025, giving off Parisian vibes while sporting tiny shorts, a sheer mesh top, and an oversized blazer. The ensemble was accessorized with strappy heels, black nylons, and sunglasses. And while the outfit may not be to everyone's taste, Hough nonetheless exuded a cool and confident energy. The contrast of the all-black style and her bright blond locks further complemented the look.
She has always played around with fashion, whether through her wardrobe or hairstyles, and during an appearance on the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," Hough even revealed a shocking entry on her bucket list. "I want to go to Bhutan and shave my head with a monk. It was just [to] shave my head, but now there's two added layers: Bhutan and a monk," she told host Amanda Hirsch, revealing how she even reached out to her hairstylist in preparation for the chop.
"I literally called her and I was like, 'I think we need to make a wig that is my exact haircut right now.' Because I think this is my look. I was like, 'We need to replicate this as a wig so that I can just [shave it] and then know that I'm good for work.'" Only time will tell if Hough follows through with the dramatic transformation — which would be among the all-time greatest "Dancing With the Stars" transformations — but there's no doubt she will rock the look.