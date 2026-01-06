The Most Daring Outfits Julianne Hough Has Ever Worn

Dancer, actor, and singer extraordinaire Julianne Hough has constantly proved herself to be one of Hollywood's most dynamic performers. The "Dancing With the Stars" staple first skyrocketed to prominence in 2007 when she joined the cast of the smash hit series. Hough would go on to dazzle both the judges and viewers with her bubbly personality and killer moves on the dance floor, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy twice and becoming a fan favorite competitor on the show during her five-season stint.

Hough became known for rocking bold and sexy costumes while performing her intricate routines, and she carried this fearless attitude toward fashion when she departed the program in 2009 to pursue her other creative endeavors. While the blond beauty would go on to appear in movies like "Safe Haven" and "Rock of Ages" and release her debut album, she ultimately returned to the "Dancing With the Stars" world first as a judge in 2014 and then later as a co-host in 2023 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

The 37-year-old has undergone quite the stunning transformation both during her time on the show and outside of it, with her many eye-catching outfits generating buzz among devoted fans of the series. Hough seems to be in her fashionista phase and has no problem sporting some fun and daring ensembles when walking the red carpet.