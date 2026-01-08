Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Still Has Legs For Days & Isn't Afraid To Flaunt Them

Valerie Bertinelli has undeniably experienced a lot over her many decades working in the entertainment industry. From the beloved actor's breakout role on the CBS sitcom "One Day at a Time" to her loving yet still tumultuous romance with late rocker Eddie Van Halen, which was just one chapter of Bertinelli's complicated relationship history, she has had more than her share of highs and lows over the years. Nevertheless, Bertinelli has also had quite the stunning transformation in that time. One thing that has remained consistent is that she has never been afraid to flaunt what she's got, even as time marches ever forward.

In December 2024, just four months shy of her 65th birthday in April 2025, Bertinelli set social media afire with a bikini mirror selfie that garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. Explaining her decision to post the pic during a subsequent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" shortly afterwards, the actor reasoned, "Well, you know what, I have been coming to terms with my body now, aging, and I saw myself in the light and I went, 'Oh I'm not mad at that,'" (via Instagram). Evidently, she's still not mad at it, given that Bertinelli posted a similar thirst trap on Instagram just four months later.

But, if there's one part of her body that the "One Day at a Time" alum has always been confident about showing off, from her early days in Hollywood all the way up to the present, it's her killer legs. So, we decided to take a look at just how gracefully they've run through the decades — and our minds.