Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Still Has Legs For Days & Isn't Afraid To Flaunt Them
Valerie Bertinelli has undeniably experienced a lot over her many decades working in the entertainment industry. From the beloved actor's breakout role on the CBS sitcom "One Day at a Time" to her loving yet still tumultuous romance with late rocker Eddie Van Halen, which was just one chapter of Bertinelli's complicated relationship history, she has had more than her share of highs and lows over the years. Nevertheless, Bertinelli has also had quite the stunning transformation in that time. One thing that has remained consistent is that she has never been afraid to flaunt what she's got, even as time marches ever forward.
In December 2024, just four months shy of her 65th birthday in April 2025, Bertinelli set social media afire with a bikini mirror selfie that garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. Explaining her decision to post the pic during a subsequent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" shortly afterwards, the actor reasoned, "Well, you know what, I have been coming to terms with my body now, aging, and I saw myself in the light and I went, 'Oh I'm not mad at that,'" (via Instagram). Evidently, she's still not mad at it, given that Bertinelli posted a similar thirst trap on Instagram just four months later.
But, if there's one part of her body that the "One Day at a Time" alum has always been confident about showing off, from her early days in Hollywood all the way up to the present, it's her killer legs. So, we decided to take a look at just how gracefully they've run through the decades — and our minds.
This magazine cover will have you green with envy
In October 2025, Valerie Bertinelli posted a stunning throwback magazine cover on Instagram, showing off the final version of the April 1982 cover of Orange Coast. And while the pose she's striking for the handywoman-themed photo certainly shows off a lot of leg, more than 40 years on, Bertinelli seems a lot more concerned with the green getup she donned for the shoot. "I know the '80s were bonkers, but what in the green-satin-onesie were we thinking?" she quipped in the caption.
Fun away from the sun
In a stunning shot from 1982, Valerie Bertinelli sits on the edge of a pool while sporting a red one-piece swimsuit. And although her legs are partially submerged in the water, there is still plenty on display. On Instagram, Bertinelli explained that this photo was taken during a spot of night swimming in Manzanillo, Mexico. She didn't discuss what exactly she was doing south of the border, but given that the actor would have been freshly married to Eddie Van Halen at this point, we're going to guess that this was part of a romantic getaway.
Strutting her stuff on stage
If that last photo wasn't worthy of a play of Van Halen's "Drop Dead Legs," this next one certainly is. In May 2025, Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to share yet another throwback pic, which she confirmed was taken sometime in the mid-1980s during a short-lived, Southern-California production of Jack Heifner's hit 1970s off-Broadway play "Vanities." The photo itself shows the actor sporting a saucy dress and a pair of high heels as she sits with her legs crossed. Look, we know AC/DC inspired the composition of "Drop Dead Legs," but surely Bertinelli inspired the lyrical content, right?
Valerie Bertinelli beat Taylor Swift to the punch (by nearly 40 years)
Step aside Taylor Swift because Valerie Bertinelli did it first. In September 2025, about a month after the pop star announced her new album "The Life of a Showgirl," Bertinelli posted another throwback photo on Instagram, showcasing her wearing a showgirl outfit of her own. Seemingly taken at a costume party in 1987, the photo's main attraction is the pair of sheer tights Bertinelli is wearing. You know you've got killer legs when they draw all the attention away from Eddie Van Halen dressed like an old-west outlaw.
New millennium, same great legs
Fast-forward to 2009, when Valerie Bertinelli would have been around 49. By this point, her marriage to Eddie Van Halen had ended, she was coming out with her second book, and her legs were still as fire as ever. Don't believe us? Just take a look at this throwback pic from the cover photoshoot, in which Bertinelli dons a pair of shorts. Once again, though, the actor had other concerns in her Instagram caption. "Someone tell this woman to step away from the spray tan bottle," she joked.
Valerie Bertinelli's body acceptance journey dates back years
First of all, isn't it wild that photos from 2014 are now considered throwbacks? We're officially old. But, more to the point, in 2024, Valerie Bertinelli shared some spicy (and very leggy) bikini photos from a decade earlier on Instagram, alongside offering some candid remarks on her acceptance of her own body as she's grown older. "I don't weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by who's standards I don't know. It's stupid and I believed them for far too long," she noted in the caption.
These boots are made for walkin'
Valerie Bertinelli's legs technically aren't exposed in this Instagram shot from May 2025, but she clearly intended for them to be the focal point regardless. Between the form-fitting black pants and the knee-high brown boots, it's clear the actor knew exactly what she was working with by this point. As Bertinelli explained in the caption, she was feeling herself enough to hit the town in this outfit, which marked a break from her usual routine. We can only assume she turned some heads that night.
Valerie Bertinelli bares it all
Valerie Betinelli closed out 2025 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from the cover shoot for her 2026 book "Getting Naked" on Instagram. And, as you might expect, her legs were on display once again, accentuated by the sky-high heels she donned for the shoot. However, the heels might have been a little too high, with Bertinelli laughing in the video, "I'm gonna tip over." Fortunately, as she explained in the caption, her crew was on hand to make sure the seductive shoot didn't end up going viral for all the wrong reasons.