Side-By-Side Pics Of Reese Witherspoon & Her Daughter Will Have You Seeing Double
Reese Witherspoon's success as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur has allowed her daughter, Ava Phillippe, to live a really lavish life, but that isn't the only gift Ava has received from her mother. Ava — the older of two children Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — has also been blessed with one thing that money can't buy: her mom's gorgeous face. While it's no surprise that a child bearing the genes of the "Cruel Intentions" costars grew up to be a beautiful young woman, Witherspoon has fans doing a double take every time she uploads a new photo with her daughter because of how much Ava resembles her. By 2022, it had become common for social media posts featuring snaps of the mother-daughter duo to be flooded with comments about their copy-paste looks. However, during an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" at the time, Witherspoon revealed that she and her daughter didn't really see the uncanny resemblance everyone was talking about (via People).
Though seemingly baffled by all the comments, Witherspoon and Ava have long accepted and embraced the fact that people think they're doppelgängers, though the "Legally Blonde" star acknowledged that this came with its own problems. "I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young ... She really rolls with it," Witherspoon shared in a Q&A with Gayle King for InStyle in 2021, adding, "I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother." However, Ava will likely have to continue dealing with the joys and difficulties that come with being her mom's lookalike as their resemblance seems to only become greater as she grows older. Check out side-by-side pics of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter from over the years that had us seeing double.
Witherspoon and Ava had identical smiles in a Fourth of July selfie
Though she was only 17 years old when they celebrated the Fourth of July together in 2017, it was already clear that Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, had grown up to be her twin. The two looked identical in this photo the actor posted on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, from their bright blonde hair and stunning blue eyes down to their chins. Even Ava's smile appeared to be a direct copy-paste of her mom's, leaving us wondering if Witherspoon had somehow managed to clone herself.
Ava's likeness to her mom is even more obvious from the side
Anyone who doesn't believe that Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, is her mini-me needs only to see their side profiles to be convinced. In this image from the 2017 premiere of "Big Little Lies," Ava's eyebrows, nose, lips, and face shape were so similar to her mom's that we're not surprised people mistook her for the actor during a different event. "We were at a premiere and they were congratulating [Ava] on her performance. She's like, 'I'm not in the movie,'" Witherspoon told E! News at the time.
Ava looked straight out of Legally Blonde during a 2018 event
When Ava Phillippe joined Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles premiere of her mom's movie "A Wrinkle In Time" in 2018, the teen was still several years away from making her acting debut. However, if we're going by appearances alone, she could have played a younger version of Witherspoon's most iconic character Elle Woods in a "Legally Blonde" prequel, due to how closely she resembles her mom. Ava already had the bouncy blonde curls; all she needed was a pink suit and a Chihuahua.
Ava was the mirror image of her mom in a sweet birthday tribute
For Ava Phillippe's milestone 21st birthday in September 2020, Reese Witherspoon posted a heartfelt message for her daughter on Instagram that read, in part, "Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me." But the strong mother-daughter bond wasn't the only thing that left fans in awe. Witherspoon and Phillippe looked like mirror images as they cuddled close and smiled at the camera in the snap that accompanied the caption.
Witherspoon and Ava amped up their likeness with matching looks for the holidays in 2020
As if they weren't already facing enough long-lost twins allegations, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, decided to boost the lookalike factor by rocking matching outfits for the holidays in December 2020. As seen in this Instagram photo, the duo sported red lips and cozy, festive sweaters — which was apparently a request from the "Sweet Home Alabama" star. "Ok. It's [100%] true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater ... but isn't it CUTE??!!" Witherspoon captioned the snap. Yes, definitely cute.
The doppelgänger vibes got stronger with every birthday
September 2023 marked another trip around the sun for Ava Phillippe, and in this photo Reese Witherspoon posted in honor of her daughter's 23rd birthday, their obvious resemblance had only gotten stronger with age. However, it wasn't just the actor's good looks that Phillippe inherited, as she's apparently just as pretty as her mom on the inside. "Happy Birthday to my glorious girl @avaphillippe," Witherspoon captioned the photo. "It's the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman."
Fans couldn't tell Witherspoon and her daughter apart in this 2019 image
Reese Witherspoon once again went matchy-matchy with Ava Phillippe for the holidays in 2019. But even without the red lips and black dresses, they already looked cut from the same cloth, thanks to their similar hair color, eyebrows, and heart-shaped faces. So it's no surprise fans found it difficult to tell them apart in this photo shared on X. "Which one is Reese?" read one comment. Another user asked, "How many of y'all thought it was Reese on the left until opening up the full image?"
Witherspoon and Ava had another twinning moment during a 2024 event
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe also proved they're the final bosses of the "tell them apart" challenge when they sat next to each other at a Tiffany & Co. event in Beverly Hills in April 2024. Based on this image, we wouldn't blame attendees if they had mistaken Phillippe for her mother during the gathering because even we had to take a few moments to confirm that Witherspoon was indeed the blonde wearing a strapless dress and statement necklace on the left and not the one on the right.
Ava was undeniably Witherspoon's daughter at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Another day, another slay for the Witherspoon twins — er, mother and daughter. Ava Phillippe looked even more like her mom Reese Witherspoon's clone than usual when the gorgeous pair graced the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards in January 2024 together. With their similar makeup style and nearly identical outfit choices further highlighting their already incredible likeness, Witherspoon and Phillippe were the definition of mirror images when they posed for the cameras side-by-side.
This holiday photo went viral for obvious reasons
It's become an unofficial tradition for Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe to give us a twinning moment for the holidays, and in 2025, they didn't disappoint. Just days before Christmas, Witherspoon posted this snap of her and her daughter rocking black-and-silver ensembles and identical grins during what appeared to be a party. Ava looked so much like her mom that one fan questioned, "How does your daughter look more like you than you do[?]" Another jokingly took a jab at Ava's dad, Ryan Phillippe, writing, "The [father's] genes didn't even try."