Side-By-Side Pics Of Reese Witherspoon & Her Daughter Will Have You Seeing Double

Reese Witherspoon's success as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur has allowed her daughter, Ava Phillippe, to live a really lavish life, but that isn't the only gift Ava has received from her mother. Ava — the older of two children Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — has also been blessed with one thing that money can't buy: her mom's gorgeous face. While it's no surprise that a child bearing the genes of the "Cruel Intentions" costars grew up to be a beautiful young woman, Witherspoon has fans doing a double take every time she uploads a new photo with her daughter because of how much Ava resembles her. By 2022, it had become common for social media posts featuring snaps of the mother-daughter duo to be flooded with comments about their copy-paste looks. However, during an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" at the time, Witherspoon revealed that she and her daughter didn't really see the uncanny resemblance everyone was talking about (via People).

Though seemingly baffled by all the comments, Witherspoon and Ava have long accepted and embraced the fact that people think they're doppelgängers, though the "Legally Blonde" star acknowledged that this came with its own problems. "I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young ... She really rolls with it," Witherspoon shared in a Q&A with Gayle King for InStyle in 2021, adding, "I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother." However, Ava will likely have to continue dealing with the joys and difficulties that come with being her mom's lookalike as their resemblance seems to only become greater as she grows older. Check out side-by-side pics of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter from over the years that had us seeing double.